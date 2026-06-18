Bunnie Xo Confuses Fans as She Raps Jelly Roll Song About Her Being a 'Human Barbie' in Provocative Video After Divorce Shocker: Watch
June 18 2026, Updated 3:09 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo raised eyebrows after rapping along to a Jelly Roll song he wrote about her in the wake of their shocking divorce reveal.
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host (real name Alisa DeFord), 46, could be seen sitting in a restaurant booth while eating a meal as she lip-synced to Jelly Roll's 2018 song "No Limit (Freestyle)" in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.
Bunnie Xo Lip-Synched to Jelly Roll's 2018 Song
She specifically sang along to the part where her estranged husband (real name: Jason DeFord), 41, bragged about her looking like a "human Barbie."
"My girl super bad / She looks like a human Barbie / I've been known to set it off my b----- bad like Cardi,” Jelly Roll goes on in the song. "That country s--- city slick back of the cup / Have you ever been f----- in the back of a truck?"
In the caption of the post, Bunnie Xo teased, "Podcast coming."
Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo Last Month
The cryptic post comes days after multiple outlets reported the "Wild Ones" singer quietly filed for divorce in Tennessee on May 18.
The country music star listed May 8 as the date of separation in the filing, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
- Jelly Roll Gives 'Weight Loss Update' After Bombshell Divorce Filing as Bunnie Xo's Cryptic Posts Hint at Marital Demise: Watch
- Most Shocking Revelations From Bunnie Xo's Memoir 'Stripped Down': Abortion, NSFW Confessions and More
- Bunnie XO Hints at Split With Breakup Song Hours Before Jelly Roll Divorce Buzz
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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Celebrated His Daughter's Prom Days Before Divorce Filing
Fans were especially shocked at the news since Bunnie Xo had recently shared footage celebrating his daughter's high school prom just days before the divorce filing. Jelly Roll is the father of two children from previous relationships.
The former couple first met at a Las Vegas saloon in 2015 while he was a struggling musician and she was a s-- worker.
Bunnie Xo Said Her Heart Was 'Cracked' After Jelly Roll's 2018 Affair
The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, but hit a bump in the road two years later due to his infidelity.
The influencer recently spoke openly in her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, about the 10-month affair Jelly Roll had during their marriage in 2018.
Though Bunnie Xo forgave him for his actions, she wrote, "When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently. Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked."