Bunnie Xo Put Her 'Trash' Exes on Blast 1 Week After Date of Separation Listed in Jelly Roll's Bombshell Divorce Filing: Watch
June 16 2026, Published 5:37 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo may have shaded her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, just weeks before news of their divorce went viral.
The podcast star, 46, posted a video of herself to Instagram strutting past a line of bright blue trash cans on May 16. In the clip, Bunnie Xo wore black, high-waisted bell-bottoms with a silver lightning bolt detail and a black tube top as she carried a simple black bag.
Playing the background was a revved-up cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together.”
“I hate when my exes ruin a good shot,” she captioned the video, seemingly referring to her past lovers as trash.
Jelly Roll filed for divorce from the “Dumb Blonde” host on May 18 in Williamson County, Tenn., just two days after Bunnie Xo’s scathing Instagram post.
Sources told TMZ the split was a mutual call and something they are handling privately as a family.
The country singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their abrupt breakup and listed their date of separation as May 9.
The couple was only months away from their 10th anniversary after tying the knot on August 31, 2016.
- Jelly Roll Split Bombshell: Country Star Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage
- Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Divorce
- Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Defends Country Singer After Video Shows Him Picking His Nose: 'He's Always Had a Little Tic'
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They met just one year prior and quickly became family, along with Jelly Roll’s daughter and son from previous relationships, Bailee Ann DeFord and Noah Buddy DeFord.
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll previously shared that they hoped to have children of their own one day.
They got candid about their journey with IVF after Bunnie Xo faced challenges getting pregnant.
Inside Bunnie Xo's Fertility Struggles
“I don’t know if it’s that I did or if I didn’t choose it, but I think before we come here, we choose our life path, and we yearn for the pain that we go through,” she told People in February.
“And I genuinely think that having those abortions when I was younger [and] the journey that I’m going on now with IVF [is] God’s putting me through this again, so that I can be a voice for those women who are going through this process,” she added.
Jelly Roll Cheated on Bunnie Xo
In light of their separation, Jelly Roll’s past infidelity during their marriage also resurfaced.
Bunnie Xo recounted their relationship issues in her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.
The former s-- worker revealed the singer had a 10-month affair in 2018, which she ultimately forgave him for.
“When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently,” she wrote. “Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked.”