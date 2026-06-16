Bunnie Xo Put Her 'Trash' Exes on Blast 1 Week After Date of Separation Listed in Jelly Roll's Bombshell Divorce Filing: Watch

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Bunnie Xo may have shaded her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, just weeks before news of their divorce went viral. The podcast star, 46, posted a video of herself to Instagram strutting past a line of bright blue trash cans on May 16. In the clip, Bunnie Xo wore black, high-waisted bell-bottoms with a silver lightning bolt detail and a black tube top as she carried a simple black bag.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @XOMGITSBUNNIE/Instagram Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May.

Playing the background was a revved-up cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together.” “I hate when my exes ruin a good shot,” she captioned the video, seemingly referring to her past lovers as trash. Jelly Roll filed for divorce from the “Dumb Blonde” host on May 18 in Williamson County, Tenn., just two days after Bunnie Xo’s scathing Instagram post.

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Source: @Bunnie Xo/instagram Bunnie Xo shared the post just a week after their listed date of separation.

Sources told TMZ the split was a mutual call and something they are handling privately as a family. The country singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their abrupt breakup and listed their date of separation as May 9. The couple was only months away from their 10th anniversary after tying the knot on August 31, 2016.

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Source: MEGA Bunny Xo and Jelly Roll married in 2016 after meeting one year prior.

They met just one year prior and quickly became family, along with Jelly Roll’s daughter and son from previous relationships, Bailee Ann DeFord and Noah Buddy DeFord. Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll previously shared that they hoped to have children of their own one day. They got candid about their journey with IVF after Bunnie Xo faced challenges getting pregnant.

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Inside Bunnie Xo's Fertility Struggles

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo opened up about her struggle to get pregnant as the couple underwent IVF.

“I don’t know if it’s that I did or if I didn’t choose it, but I think before we come here, we choose our life path, and we yearn for the pain that we go through,” she told People in February. “And I genuinely think that having those abortions when I was younger [and] the journey that I’m going on now with IVF [is] God’s putting me through this again, so that I can be a voice for those women who are going through this process,” she added.

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Jelly Roll Cheated on Bunnie Xo

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo has been honest about how Jelly Roll's past infidelity affected their relationship.