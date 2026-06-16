Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces as Singer Shockingly Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10-Year Marriage
June 16 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll shockingly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after 10 years of marriage, prompting the country star's past cheating scandal to resurface.
The "Wild Ones" singer, 41, quietly initiated divorce proceedings against the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn., according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16.
Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo
Jelly Roll (real name: Jason Bradley DeFord) listed their date of separation as days earlier on May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Fans were shocked at the news, especially as Bunnie (real name: Alisa DeFord) had recently shared photos celebrating his daughter's high school prom just days earlier. Jelly Roll is the father of two children from previous relationships.
Social media users were also quick to resurface his past infidelity.
Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaced
"Jelly Roll cheated on Bunnie, had her wanting to unalive [sic] herself and he struggled to 'get it up' during s-- with her due to his weight... and HE was the one who filed for divorce? LOL," one user said via X.
Meanwhile, a second critic wrote, "Y'all are distraught about jelly roll & bunnie divorcing as if he didn’t cheat on her multiple times."
"I can't stand @JellyRoll615. Cheated on bunny in the past and now he's divorcing HER???? She can do so much better," a third added.
- Everything to Know About Jelly Roll's Prior Affair as Country Star Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage
- Jelly Roll Ditched Wedding Ring at 2026 CMA Fest 3 Weeks After He Secretly Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo: Photos
- Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Says Musician Deserved 'Second Chance' After 2018 Affair That Nearly Ended Their Marriage
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Got Married in 2016
The former couple first met at a Las Vegas saloon in 2015 while he was a struggling musician and she was a s-- worker. The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016 but hit a bump in the road two years later due to his infidelity.
Bunnie rehashed their former relationship issues in her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which hit bookshelves last February.
Bunnie Xo Aired Out Jelly Roll's Cheating in Her Memoir
The influencer spoke openly about the 10-month affair Jelly Roll had during their marriage in 2018.
Though she forgave him for his indiscretions, she wrote, "When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently. Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked."
The "All My Life" singer has addressed his faithfulness in interviews in the past, admitting in October 2025 that the affair was "one of the worst moments in his adulthood," but he was "proud of who they were today."