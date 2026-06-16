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Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces as Singer Shockingly Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10-Year Marriage

Photo of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo admitted she dealt with 'intense' pain after Jelly Roll's betrayal.

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June 16 2026, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

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Jelly Roll shockingly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after 10 years of marriage, prompting the country star's past cheating scandal to resurface.

The "Wild Ones" singer, 41, quietly initiated divorce proceedings against the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn., according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16.

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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo

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Photo of Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 9.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 9.

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason Bradley DeFord) listed their date of separation as days earlier on May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Fans were shocked at the news, especially as Bunnie (real name: Alisa DeFord) had recently shared photos celebrating his daughter's high school prom just days earlier. Jelly Roll is the father of two children from previous relationships.

Social media users were also quick to resurface his past infidelity.

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Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaced

Photo of Social media users quickly to bring up that Jelly Roll confessed to cheating on Bunnie Xo in the past.
Source: MEGA

Social media users were quick to bring up that Jelly Roll confessed to cheating on Bunnie Xo in the past.

"Jelly Roll cheated on Bunnie, had her wanting to unalive [sic] herself and he struggled to 'get it up' during s-- with her due to his weight... and HE was the one who filed for divorce? LOL," one user said via X.

Meanwhile, a second critic wrote, "Y'all are distraught about jelly roll & bunnie divorcing as if he didn’t cheat on her multiple times."

"I can't stand @JellyRoll615. Cheated on bunny in the past and now he's divorcing HER???? She can do so much better," a third added.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Got Married in 2016

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo renewed their vows in 2023.

The former couple first met at a Las Vegas saloon in 2015 while he was a struggling musician and she was a s-- worker. The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016 but hit a bump in the road two years later due to his infidelity.

Bunnie rehashed their former relationship issues in her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which hit bookshelves last February.

Bunnie Xo Aired Out Jelly Roll's Cheating in Her Memoir

Photo of Bunnie Xo wrote in her memoir that Jelly Roll's cheating left her heart 'less trusting.'
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo wrote in her memoir that Jelly Roll's cheating left her heart 'less trusting.'

The influencer spoke openly about the 10-month affair Jelly Roll had during their marriage in 2018.

Though she forgave him for his indiscretions, she wrote, "When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently. Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked."

The "All My Life" singer has addressed his faithfulness in interviews in the past, admitting in October 2025 that the affair was "one of the worst moments in his adulthood," but he was "proud of who they were today."

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