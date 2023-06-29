Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Martina Navratilova After Tennis Star Shades Lance Armstrong Interview

On Wednesday, June 28, Jenner responded to Navratilova's criticism via Twitter.

"Hey @martina we are on the same side of this issue. @lancearmstrong and I were simply discussing how I believe biological men should not be competing in women’s sports. But since we are on the topic of Martina - let’s delve a little deeper (she’ll love the attention)!" she began.

"She (@martina) is a BLM loving, Biden+Kamala loving, @GOP bashing, @MAGAIncWarRoom hating, @NikkiHaley hating, @TTuberville bashing, @MarshaBlackburn bashing person. Do you not realize Biden and the Dems you love want to allow men into women’s sports? Conservatives are not!" she continued. "Does your bitterness, @Martina towards Republican lawmakers, candidates etc. (and seemingly the world) actually passing legislation protecting women’s sports, (which you say you care so much about) make any sense at all?"