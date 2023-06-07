Howard Stern Bashes 'Self-Loathing' Caitlyn Jenner for Recent Political Comments: 'She's Transgender People's Worst Nightmare'

Jenner, who has been labeled as hypocritical for her words, doubled down on her beliefs when she held an event for her cause in April.

"Big government left-wing liberals are all about destroying the family unit, at any cost. That means government gets to take the place of the parents and the families," the I Am Cait author said. "Trans is not made up or fake, but it is oversaturated due to indoctrination and is the latest way the left is destroying the family unit — growing government, the indoctrination in the classroom, and the subsequent drastic increase in children being transitioned is a huge problem. "