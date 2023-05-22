'THIS IS WRONG!!!': Caitlyn Jenner Goes Ballistic After Transgender Girl Wins Second Place at California Meet of Champions

Caitlyn Jenner appeared to be the leader of public outrage after a transgender girl came in second place at the California Meet of Champions race on Saturday, May 22.

The victory quickly became a controversial topic of conversation after Outkick released an article claiming "a male competing as a woman" advanced to the California State Track & Field Championships, which the outlet further reported should have gone to "a deserving female," despite the runner-up, Athena Ryan, identifying as such.