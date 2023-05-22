'THIS IS WRONG!!!': Caitlyn Jenner Goes Ballistic After Transgender Girl Wins Second Place at California Meet of Champions
Caitlyn Jenner appeared to be the leader of public outrage after a transgender girl came in second place at the California Meet of Champions race on Saturday, May 22.
The victory quickly became a controversial topic of conversation after Outkick released an article claiming "a male competing as a woman" advanced to the California State Track & Field Championships, which the outlet further reported should have gone to "a deserving female," despite the runner-up, Athena Ryan, identifying as such.
Outkick's founder, Clay Travis, spoke out after the race, sharing the article written by one of his staffers, stating: "A male high school student, who would have finished last for boys in the 1600 meter race, came in second for girls & stole a state title race spot from a deserving girl. Look at the fourth place girl in the pic. She is pissed off, as she should be."
Jenner agreed with Travis, sharing her harsh opinion with her Twitter followers.
"As 'somewhat' of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" the retired Olympic decathlon gold medalist wrote, adding a link to her political action committee, Fairness First.
"And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them," the ex-spouse of Kris Jenner and parent of their daughters, Kendall and Kylie, continued.
After the race, the excited high school junior spoke with MileSplit — the premier network for high school track and field, as well as cross country — admitting she "wasn't expecting" to win with an impressive time of 4:55.91, allowing her to advance to the state finals.
"I dropped like 17 seconds on my season’s best in the past two weeks," Ryan explained. "After last weekend, I didn’t think I could run low 5s again. I was just coming here trying to break 5 – just glad I finished it out."
Win or lose, Ryan concluded she simply hopes to "have fun" at the best-of-the-best meet next week.