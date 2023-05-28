Keeping Up With Controversy: 5 Times Caitlyn Jenner's Opinion Caused Chaos
Caitlyn Jenner may have officially made herself the face of controversy.
Between a run for governor in 2021 and landing her gig as a contributor for Fox News in 2022, the former Olympian has wiggled her way into politics as a strong far-right conservative.
Keep scrolling to view Jenner's most controversial moments!
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to Twitter to express her harsh opinion after a transgender girl came in second place at the California Meet of Champions race on Saturday, May 22.
"As 'somewhat' of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" insisted the ex-spouse of Kris Jenner and parent of their daughters, Kendall and Kylie, while including a link to her political action committee, Fairness First.
"And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them," the 73-year-old added.
In mid-April, Jenner — who came out as a trans woman in April 2015 — left the transgender community outraged after she claimed it was "oversaturated" and "destroying the family unit," during an interview with Breitbart News.
She went on to promote her Fairness First PAC, which she said focuses on "parent rights" and keeping "boys out of women's sports."
In December 2022, Jenner spoke kind words about her former daughter-in-law Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West after the disgraced rapper was under fire for spewing antisemitic hate and publicly supporting Hitler during a live interview.
"I've known, obviously, Kanye for a long time. He’s always been very very good to me and I just wish him well. I just want Kanye to do well," Jenner admitted during a Fox News segment at the time. “He’s a really nice guy when I’ve been around him my whole life, or for the last 10 years. I just wish him well, honestly."
In October 2022, Jenner angered social media users after she spoke out against TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who had been documenting their transition on the app and even discussed gender affirming care with President Joe Biden.
After Senator Marsha Blackburn voiced her opinion against Mulvaney and Biden, Jenner applauded Blackburn and joined her in taking a stand against the progressive movement.
"Thank you for speaking out and having a backbone — one of the best senators we have," the I Am Cait star tweeted. "Let’s not 'normalize' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!"
During a guest appearance on The View in June 2021, TV panelist Joy Behar asked Jenner if she was "one of those people" who "believe that Donald Trump won the [2020] election and not Joe Biden," to which the retired athlete refused to answer.
"Uh, I'm not going to get into that. That election is over with," Jenner stated, while dodging the question.