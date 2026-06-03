'It Would Destroy Them': Caitlyn Jenner Says Democrats Won't Let Spencer Pratt to Become Mayor of Los Angeles
June 3 2026, Updated 12:54 p.m. ET
MAGA Republican Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral race during an appearance on the Fox News program The Story, praising former reality TV star Spencer Pratt for his "unconventional campaign" but admitting his win would be unlikely due to the heavily Democratic nature of the city.
“I don't feel like the Democrat machine here in Los Angeles can ever let Spencer Pratt become mayor. It would destroy them,” Jenner said as voting was still underway in L.A. on Tuesday, June 2.
Jenner, an on-air contributor for Fox News, appeared on the network during primary election coverage to discuss the shifting dynamics in California politics. She argued the local establishment would push back strongly against an outsider like Pratt, stating his victory would disrupt the entrenched political status quo.
Spencer Pratt Has Received Support From Celebrities
The former star of the MTV reality show The Hills entered the non-partisan Los Angeles mayoral race as a registered Republican, running an aggressive campaign focused on homelessness, public safety and infrastructure mismanagement.
He was endorsed by many right-leaning and MAGA celebrities, including Dennis Quaid and Rob Schneider, as well as by President Donald Trump, who said, "I'd like to see him do well. He's a character."
- Donald Trump Endorses Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor After Hearing Reality Star Is a 'Big MAGA Person'
- Megyn Kelly 'Remains Skeptical' of Spencer Pratt Winning Race for L.A. Mayor as a Registered Republican: 'What Are the Odds?'
- Meghan McCain Baffled by Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: 'This Guy Is Going to Win'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the primary election, incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass failed to capture the 50 percent majority required to win the seat outright, advancing to a November runoff, where, at press time, it appeared Pratt would beat progressive City Council member Nithya Raman to face Bass in the head-to-head.
Jenner’s comments sparked all sorts of social media commentary, with one quipping that the transgender former athlete “sounds like a man in women’s sports,” a jab at one of MAGA Republicans’ most ubiquitous tropes.
'I Stand Behind Spencer Pratt'
“MAGA hates you, Caitlyn Jenner, why are you kissing Trump’s a--?” wondered another.
Jenner has publicly stated, "I stand behind Spencer Pratt and honestly think he will do an amazing job." She added that she respects his passion and believes "we need people like Spencer Pratt to make the changes" the city needs.
Jenner has tied her defense of Pratt to sharp critiques of current L.A. leadership, declaring that incumbent "Karen Bass cannot be mayor again" due to ongoing issues with city management and urban decay.
Following what seemed to be a likely second-place finish, an energized Pratt told reporters he is eager to build out his leadership team and looks forward to debating Bass frequently over the next five months. He enters the general election as an underdog in heavily Democratic Los Angeles, but his political momentum has drastically reshaped the race.