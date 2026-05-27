Politics Dennis Quaid Has Snarky Response After Being Asked Why He's Supporting Spencer Pratt's Campaign for L.A. Mayor Source: MEGA Dennis Quaid is backing reality star Spencer Pratt's L.A. mayoral bid after the actor slammed an 'extremely' left shift in Hollywood. Rebecca Friedman May 27 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dennis Quaid thinks his support for Spencer Pratt's L.A. mayoral campaign is a no-brainer. Speaking to a news outlet during the 2nd Annual Military & Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala on Saturday, May 23, the Parent Trap star had a snarky response after being asked why he's endorsing Pratt as a candidate for the mayor of Los Angeles. "Go Spencer Pratt," he declared, prompting a reporter to press Quaid for an explanation as to why Pratt is the best choice for the role.

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'Just Look Around, Man'

Source: MEGA 'Why? What are you talking about? Why? Just look around, man,' Dennis Quaid declared.

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Source: MEGA Dennis Quaid endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Quaid was forced to evacuate during the Palisades Fire and publicly condemned Bass for traveling to Ghana in the midst of the blaze. The War Machine actor was furious over the lack of preparedness to fight the massive flames and slammed water shortages and Los Angeles Fire Department budget cuts for allegedly contributing to the catastrophe's magnitude. Quaid — a "commonsense independent" who leans conservative — was among protestors urging Bass to resign at "They Let Us Burn" protests. Pratt announced his surprise bid for mayor back in January at one of the demonstrations. The Day After Tomorrow star is also a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, endorsing him ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Quaid has additionally bashed what he called an "extremely" left shift in Hollywood

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'I Head He's a Big MAGA Person'

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt received support from President Donald Trump.