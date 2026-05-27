Dennis Quaid Has Snarky Response After Being Asked Why He's Supporting Spencer Pratt's Campaign for L.A. Mayor
May 27 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
Dennis Quaid thinks his support for Spencer Pratt's L.A. mayoral campaign is a no-brainer.
Speaking to a news outlet during the 2nd Annual Military & Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala on Saturday, May 23, the Parent Trap star had a snarky response after being asked why he's endorsing Pratt as a candidate for the mayor of Los Angeles.
"Go Spencer Pratt," he declared, prompting a reporter to press Quaid for an explanation as to why Pratt is the best choice for the role.
'Just Look Around, Man'
"Why? What are you talking about? Why? Just look around, man," Quaid sternly stated in an interview with Fox News Digital, seemingly believing his support for The Hills alum doesn't require an explanation.
Quaid's endorsement of Pratt, a registered Republican running as an Independent, doesn't come as much of a surprise given the actor's past political views.
The Substance star has loudly criticized L.A. Mayor Karen Bass during her time in office, specifically tearing her apart in the aftermath of the L.A. wildfires.
Quaid was forced to evacuate during the Palisades Fire and publicly condemned Bass for traveling to Ghana in the midst of the blaze. The War Machine actor was furious over the lack of preparedness to fight the massive flames and slammed water shortages and Los Angeles Fire Department budget cuts for allegedly contributing to the catastrophe's magnitude.
Quaid — a "commonsense independent" who leans conservative — was among protestors urging Bass to resign at "They Let Us Burn" protests. Pratt announced his surprise bid for mayor back in January at one of the demonstrations.
The Day After Tomorrow star is also a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, endorsing him ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Quaid has additionally bashed what he called an "extremely" left shift in Hollywood
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'I Head He's a Big MAGA Person'
Trump himself is among high-profile figures to back Pratt's mayoral campaign, admitting last week, "I'd like to see him do well, he's a character."
"I heard he's a big MAGA person," the president bragged.
Other celebrities to support Pratt — aside from his wife and former The Hills costar Heidi Montag — include fellow MTV costars Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner, as well as A-listers Paris Hilton, Joe Rogan, Jamie Kennedy, Billy Bush, Adam Carolla and Joanna Krupa.
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are also die-hard supporters of the 42-year-old, even recently hosting a fundraiser for the City Hall hopeful at their Los Angeles Home.
Pratt additionally received a massive lump sum of cash from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Bass — who donated the maximum allowed amount to the reality star's campaign.
Of course, several members of Hollywood have been outspoken critics of Pratt's entrance into politics. Among celebrities who have spoken out against his bid include Chelsea Handler, Lisa Rinna, Yvette Nicole Brown and even his own sister, Stephanie Pratt.