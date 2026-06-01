MAGA Comedian Rob Schneider Praises Spencer Pratt's Run for L.A. Mayor

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Source: MEGA Rob Schneider commended Spencer Pratt for trying to help L.A. by running for mayor.

Schneider has criticized the political loyalty of certain voters, stating: "The Democrats have their ideological captives, and they are not letting it go." "Spencer Pratt's new campaign message should be 'IT COULDN'T GET WORSE," joked Schneider. Despite the MAGA comedian’s positions on L.A. politics, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, the first woman and second African American to hold office, has accomplished major milestones at the local, state, and federal levels, including historic leadership roles and extensive work in social justice, housing and child welfare.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt has claimed he represents the people of L.A. and not a specific political party.

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Rob Schneider endorses Spencer Pratt in an unique way. He had Doocy laughing. pic.twitter.com/W61dugd7yq — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) June 1, 2026 Source: @joeroganhq/x Spence Pratt is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Pratt, 42, who has no political experience or accomplishments, has received support from the POTUS, who recently said, "I'd like to see him do well. I heard he's a big MAGA person.” Pratt has actively pushed back against the label, asserting he represents "Angry Angelenos" rather than any national political party, noting the mayoral race is nonpartisan and that his focus is purely on local safety and quality-of-life issues.

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Source: MEGA Dennis Quaid has endorsed Spencer Pratt.

Pratt’s campaign has been plagued by accusations of lying after he released a campaign ad claiming to live in an Airstream trailer on the site of his former property after his home was destroyed in the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire. Reports surfaced he was actually staying at a luxury hotel instead, though Pratt fired back that he doesn't live "anywhere" permanently because his actual house burned down.

Source: mega Donald Trump gave his support to the reality star.