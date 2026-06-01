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MAGA Comedian Rob Schneider Praises Spencer Pratt's Run for L.A. Mayor

Split photo of Rob Schneider and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Rob Schneider is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter.

June 1 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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Former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider appeared on Fox News' Saturday in America to praise reality TV star Spencer Pratt's insurgent campaign for Los Angeles mayor.

Schneider, a vocal Donald Trump supporter and critic of California's current political leadership, highlighted the former reality star as someone with the courage to challenge the city's failed system.

The 62-year-old Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star applauded The Hills alum for "stepping up” to tackle the city's problems.

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Photo of Rob Schneider commended Spencer Pratt for trying to help L.A. by running for mayor.
Source: MEGA

Rob Schneider commended Spencer Pratt for trying to help L.A. by running for mayor.

Schneider has criticized the political loyalty of certain voters, stating: "The Democrats have their ideological captives, and they are not letting it go."

"Spencer Pratt's new campaign message should be 'IT COULDN'T GET WORSE," joked Schneider.

Despite the MAGA comedian’s positions on L.A. politics, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, the first woman and second African American to hold office, has accomplished major milestones at the local, state, and federal levels, including historic leadership roles and extensive work in social justice, housing and child welfare.

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Spencer Pratt; Karen Bass
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt has claimed he represents the people of L.A. and not a specific political party.

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Source: @joeroganhq/x

Spence Pratt is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Pratt, 42, who has no political experience or accomplishments, has received support from the POTUS, who recently said, "I'd like to see him do well. I heard he's a big MAGA person.”

Pratt has actively pushed back against the label, asserting he represents "Angry Angelenos" rather than any national political party, noting the mayoral race is nonpartisan and that his focus is purely on local safety and quality-of-life issues.

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Dennis Quaid
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid has endorsed Spencer Pratt.

Pratt’s campaign has been plagued by accusations of lying after he released a campaign ad claiming to live in an Airstream trailer on the site of his former property after his home was destroyed in the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire.

Reports surfaced he was actually staying at a luxury hotel instead, though Pratt fired back that he doesn't live "anywhere" permanently because his actual house burned down.

Photo of Donald Trump gave his support to the reality star.
Source: mega

Donald Trump gave his support to the reality star.

While Pratt has captured momentum in the primary, hypothetical head-to-head runoff polling heavily favors his opponents in the Tuesday, June 2, election. The UC Berkeley-L.A. Times poll highlights that in a November matchup, Bass leads Pratt 47 percent to 29 percent, and fellow challenger, progressive Nithya Raman, leads Pratt 45 percent to 28 percent.

Canceled comic Schneider, the father of 36-year-old singer Elle King, claimed that after publicly shifting his political views and speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he was effectively shut out of major studio movies. He has described Hollywood as having a "rot" and "silent purge" against conservative actors.

Schneider has shifted his focus to independent work, a self-produced Netflix sitcom Real Rob, podcasting and conservative media appearances to promote his comedy.

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