Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner's Transition 'Reality TV Gold' After Admitting Olympian's Big Change Led to '2 More Seasons' of 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian made another comment about ex-stepparent Caitlyn Jenner. On the Thursday, November 13, episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four dished on the differences between filming her family's reality show and shooting for a scripted series, like her new legal drama, All's Fair.

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian said Caitlyn Jenner's transition was 'gold' for their reality show.

Kardashian admitted she feels way more "pressure" when reading off a script, as either "you can act, or you're a bad actress." Meanwhile, on reality shows, viewers are judging you "for who you are," not your skills. The SKIMS founder also brought up the pros and cons of filming her entire life, as when things are going good, fans are "pissed" because things are "calm." Kardashian pointed to Jenner's decision to transition in front of the spotlight and what it did for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, quipping, "It’s like, what happened to the days when your stepdad turns into a woman? That was TV gold."

Caitlyn Jenner's Transition Sparked 2 More Seasons of 'KUWTK'

Source: mega The SKIMS designer recently admitted Jenner's change led to two more seasons of 'KUWTK.'

Kardashian had also mentioned Jenner's big announcement while promoting All's Fair on The Graham Norton Show. On the October 24 episode of the British talk series, she spilled of her family's reality programs, "The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!"

Kim Kardashian Recalls Difficulties of Ex-Stepparent's Transition

Source: mega Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender in 2015.

The makeup mogul admitted on a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that Jenner's transition was one of the hardest things to deal with in the public eye. "The transition of my stepdad... I think that my mom didn't know how to handle it," she spilled, referring to Kris Jenner. "Imagine Kendall and Kylie are like losing their father in their mind. And at that time, Caitlyn wasn't very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it. So we had lots of different mixed emotions."

Source: mega Kim Kardashian admitted some of her sisters struggled with the Olympian's decision.

"I know Khloé was super emotional and upset about it," said the aspiring lawyer. "So we just never, you know, we're like learning this all for the first time and then we wanna be supportive for our little sisters, trying to be supportive for my mom that's now getting a divorce and making sure we don't say anything super offensive or even asking questions of like, 'What does this mean and what is this term and what is this?'"

Caitlyn Jenner's Surprise Return

Source: hulu/the kardashians Caitlyn Jenner reunited with the family on the October 30 episode of 'The Kardashians.'