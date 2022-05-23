Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Kardashian & More: Everyone Who Was Seemingly Snubbed From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding
It's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was the place to be on Sunday, May 22! The lavish nuptials took place in Portofino, Italy, and social media photos proved that their guest list was a lengthy one — though quite a few people were noticeably absent from the weekend festivties.
Perhaps the most surprising person to be MIA was the bride's only brother, Rob Kardashian. The dad-of-one, 35, has kept a very low profile over the past several years, though he did return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a few episodes towards the end of the series.
Also absent was Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, the father of her three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The Talentless founder, 38, revealed via Instagram that he was off traveling with friends.
And while all of Kourtney's sisters were there, Kendall Jenner, 26, was the only one to bring a date, having boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, tag along. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4, came out for the wedding, while beau Travis Scott, 31, stayed back with their 3-month-old son.
Khloé Kardashian's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 31, also stayed in States with their 4-year-old daughter, True.
Last but not least of the siblings is Kim Kardashian, 41, who brought 8-year-old daughter North West. It seems like ex-husband Kanye West, 44, and their other three kids — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — were in California.
The Skims designer's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, had to stay in the Big Apple to film his last ever episode of Saturday Night Live, but Kardashian kept him close by having a "P" bedazzled on her nail.
Fans were also confused as to why 66-year-old Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 41, was nowhere to be found. Her ex spouse Caitlyn Jenner, 72 — the bride's former stepparent — was also not present.
Meanwhile, all of Kourtney's three kids came out, as did Barker's son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. While Moakler, 47, didn't attend, her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who lives with Barker, did come by.
The overseas soirée was actually the third time the reality star, 43, and Barker, 46, got hitched, as they had an unofficial ceremony in Vegas and a real courthouse one as well.