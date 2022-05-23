Scott Disick Teases Weekend Retreat As Ex Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker In Italy
Not bothered! While Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her forever future with new husband Travis Barker for the third time, her ex made it clear he had plans of his own.
Though Scott Disick didn't nab an invite to the couple's intimate ceremony in Italy on Sunday, May 22, he jetted off to a retreat of his own. Taking to his Instagram Story as news broke that the mother of his children was walking down the aisle to the Blink-182 drummer, he captioned a photo looking out of an airplane window: "Where 2?"
LOVE FOR A PRICE: IS KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN BLOWING THROUGH TRAVIS BARKER'S $45 MILLION FORTUNE?
Only 15 minutes later, as Us Weekly reported, Disick shared another post to note he was at an altitude of 776 feet and heading to the beach. Though he didn't reveal exactly where he was going, it's safe to assume it's no where near Italy.
Ahead of his sweet escape, Disick was seen out and about in California, with an insider pointing out he "seemed in good spirits" despite possible upset over his ex's monumental weekend. On Thursday, May 19, the Talentless founder — who shares three children with Kardashian — joined Rod Stewart, his son, Sean Stewart, and daughter Kimberly Stewart out for dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood.
According to an eyewitness, per E! News, the crew was seen laughing and chatting away outside the restaurant before Scott, 38, and Kimberly, 42, walked together to his Sprinter van.
SULTRY SNAPS! KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHARES PICS FROM KOURTNEY & TRAVIS' LAVISH PRE-WEDDING FESTIVITIES IN ITALY: PHOTOS
Meanwhile, Kardashian was thousands of miles away with the former couple's kiddos and their new half siblings. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum and Disick share children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, while Barker welcomed kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler before divorcing in 2008.
(Kardashian and Barker first said "I Do" in April during an impromptu Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator sans a marriage license and again earlier this month at a courthouse. Their children weren't present at either ceremony.)
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, as well as Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, were also all in attendance for the power couple's special weekend, which included prenuptial activities such as a lavish dinner on Friday, May 20, followed by a Dolce & Gabbana-themed yacht soirée.