Scott Disick Teases Weekend Retreat As Ex Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker In Italy

Not bothered! While Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her forever future with new husband Travis Barker for the third time, her ex made it clear he had plans of his own.

Though Scott Disick didn't nab an invite to the couple's intimate ceremony in Italy on Sunday, May 22, he jetted off to a retreat of his own. Taking to his Instagram Story as news broke that the mother of his children was walking down the aisle to the Blink-182 drummer, he captioned a photo looking out of an airplane window: "Where 2?"