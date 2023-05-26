What Is Caitlyn Jenner's Net Worth? The Reality Star's Bank Account Has Dwindled Over the Years

While some of us only know Caitlyn Jenner because of her screen time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star first rose to fame in the '70s as an Olympic athlete.

Over the years, the parent-of-six, 73, grew in popularity, helping herself work her way up to a reported net worth of $25 million — though recently, she's started to see her fame and bank account dwindled.

Scroll down to find out how Jenner amassed her fortune.