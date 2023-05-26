What Is Caitlyn Jenner's Net Worth? The Reality Star's Bank Account Has Dwindled Over the Years
While some of us only know Caitlyn Jenner because of her screen time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star first rose to fame in the '70s as an Olympic athlete.
Over the years, the parent-of-six, 73, grew in popularity, helping herself work her way up to a reported net worth of $25 million — though recently, she's started to see her fame and bank account dwindled.
Scroll down to find out how Jenner amassed her fortune.
After becoming an athletic icon, Jenner scored plenty of deals, including their famous Wheaties cereal box. After retiring, she stayed in the spotlight via media appearances, TV cameos and more, but in 2007, the star became an overnight sensation alongside ex-wife Kris Jenner and their blended brood with the debut of KUWTK.
The show ran for 20 seasons until 2021, though it's unclear how much Jenner earned individually. However, a report claimed that in 2015, the family renewed a contract to earn a total of $80 million per season.
While she hasn't appeared on Hulu's The Kardashians, Jenner has continued to take part in other reality TV gigs, such as I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, Big Brother and The Masked Singer.
When she decided to run for governor of California in 2020, her tax records were made public, which revealed her bank account has been taking a hit over the past five years or so.
Jenner's funds hit a peak in 2016, when she made $2.5 million. That was the same year the second season of her reality show I Am Cait debuted. The following year, when she released her memoir, she made slightly less at $1.9 million.
In 2018 and 2019, the amount dwindled to $550,000.
Jenner likely also earned some cash after she transitioned, as she scored several interviews, endorsement deals and participated in countless inspiration talks
"For all intents and purposes, I am a woman," the star told Diane Sawyer in her 2015 chat. "People look at me differently. They see this macho male, but this female side is part of me, it’s who I am. I was not genetically born that way."