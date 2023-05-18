'Whine, Whine, Whine': Caitlyn Jenner Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over Claims They Were in 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase With Paparazzi

"I have been party to paps following me in NY (definitely not 2 hrs and plenty of evidence — kind of the point since they have cameras), LA (even in a city with lots of driving and long distances between destinations, not 2 hours, and AGAIN LOTS OF EVIDENCE)" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum tweeted on Wednesday night, May 17.

"It comes with the territory," she added, referring to her own celebrity status. "Whine whine whine is all these 2 seem to do."