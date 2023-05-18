'Whine, Whine, Whine': Caitlyn Jenner Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over Claims They Were in 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase With Paparazzi
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed to have been involved in a "highly aggressive" two hour car chase that could have had "near catastrophic" consequences when a crowd of paparazzi followed them on Tuesday, May 16 — but Fox News personality Caitlyn Jenner isn't buying their story.
"I have been party to paps following me in NY (definitely not 2 hrs and plenty of evidence — kind of the point since they have cameras), LA (even in a city with lots of driving and long distances between destinations, not 2 hours, and AGAIN LOTS OF EVIDENCE)" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum tweeted on Wednesday night, May 17.
"It comes with the territory," she added, referring to her own celebrity status. "Whine whine whine is all these 2 seem to do."
The 73-year-old former Olympian was not the only person to doubt the harrowing details of the alleged car chase. A duty officer for the NYPD later called the story "bogus" after a spokesperson for the Sussexes released a statement recounting a "relentless pursuit" by photographers that allegedly left the royal couple and the Suits actress' mother, Doria Ragland, terrified.
The rep also said the chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
- Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Doesn't Know What Fox's 'Next Step' Will Be After Tucker Carlson Firing
- Caitlyn Jenner Insists the United States Needs an 'Alpha Male' Like Donald Trump After Alleged Biden Administration Failures: 'We Have Become a Joke'
- Caitlyn Jenner 'Heartbroken' After Mom Dies At 96: 'I Will Miss Her Tremendously'
However, the NYPD appeared to deny that anything occurred that would require legal action.
"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the police department's statement read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams also told reporters, "I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high-speed chase."
"We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people are using our streets," he noted. "Any type of high speed chase that involves something of that nature is inappropriate."
The pair's cab driver, 37-year-old Sonny Singh, also admitted the drive was only "ten minutes," and while they were rushed by photographers taking pictures and later followed by two cars, it wasn't a "scary" situation to him.
"I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie," the driver said in a recent interview. "They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Singh spoke with The Washington Post about the alleged chase.