Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Doesn't Know What Fox's 'Next Step' Will Be After Tucker Carlson Firing
Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on Tucker Carlson being let go from Fox News during an interview with Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi.
Jenner, who still works for the notoriously conservative network and regularly appeared on Carlson's show, explained his exit with the cryptic comment: "Like anything, you know, businesses change."
"Tucker, I wish him well. To be honest with you, it just happened in the last 48 hours and I’m learning more and more," she continued. "As of right now, I don’t know what the next step is going to be, but I thought he was great on Fox News and we’ll see where he goes from here."
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, April 24, the news network announced they would be parting ways with the controversial political commentator.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," they said in a statement that confirmed his Friday, April 21, broadcast would be his last.
Tucker Carlson Tonight's 8 p.m. time slot is currently being filled by FOX News Tonight, which will feature several guest hosts until someone more permanent is hired.
- Caitlyn Jenner Insists the United States Needs an 'Alpha Male' Like Donald Trump After Alleged Biden Administration Failures: 'We Have Become a Joke'
- Caitlyn Jenner 'Heartbroken' After Mom Dies At 96: 'I Will Miss Her Tremendously'
- Caitlyn Jenner Slammed For Claiming The 'Trans' Community Is 'Destroying The Family Unit': 'Sit This One Out'
Several political figures, celebrities and news personalities were blindsided by Carlson's firing, with former POTUS Donald Trump confessing he was "shocked" by the announcement.
"I'm surprised. He's a very good person and a very good man," the 76-year-old told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday, April 21. "And very talented, as you know. He had very high ratings."
Kimberly Guilfoyle also claimed it was "awful" that Carlson would no longer be working with the popular company.
"It's unfortunate. Tucker is a personal friend of mine, of Don Jr., of the family," she explained in an interview earlier this week. "I think he's unbelievable talented. I've known him for decades, it's a loss for Fox News. It's a loss for America, but there are new chapters in life. I am sure we will be hearing from Tucker very soon, he's got a compelling voice, he understands the America first base, he's a fearless warrior."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediaite reported Jenner's comments on Carlson's exit from Fox.