Travis Kelce Says 'It's Been an Amazing Experience' Getting to Know Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Confirms He'll Be at Eras Tour in Europe
Though Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't been together long, the former is soaking in all this time with his girlfriend.
"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," the 34-year-old said in a new interview. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."
The athlete, who recently got back from a vacation in the Bahamas with the singer, 34, also confirmed he'll be heading to Europe this summer to see the pop star perform during her Eras Tour.
"Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," Kelce shared. "I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."
"She'll be all over Europe," Kelce added. "There won't be a bad show, I promise you that. Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it."
Despite both having action-packed schedules, the Super Bowl champion will do anything for his lady.
"We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Kelce said of how they prioritize their romance.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty spent some time with Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, when celebrating the Easter holiday.
While hanging at Jason's Pennsylvania home, Taylor got to meet the pair's three daughters, Bennie, 1, Elliotte, 3 and Wyatt, 4, for the very first time, a source spilled to the Daily Mail.
- Taylor Swift Meets Travis Kelce's Nieces for the First Time While Spending Easter at His Brother Jason's Pennsylvania Home
- Taylor Swift Glows in Video Message Despite Ditching the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gushes Over Her 'Spectacular' Year: Watch
- Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Gushes Over His 'Amazing' Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'If Travis Is Happy, We're Happy'
Kylie also recently gushed about Taylor and Travis' bond.
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy," the 32-year-old declared on the Today show. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Travis.