Travis Kelce Says 'It's Been an Amazing Experience' Getting to Know Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Confirms He'll Be at Eras Tour in Europe

Though Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't been together long, the former is soaking in all this time with his girlfriend.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," the 34-year-old said in a new interview. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."