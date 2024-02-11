OK Magazine
'Get a F------ Life': Adele Hits Back at Haters Complaining About Taylor Swift Attending NFL Games

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 11 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Adele is not standing for the Taylor Swift backlash!

During the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s Saturday, February 10, residency performance at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, she took some time to call out the haters who have been dissing the “Cruel Summer” songwriter’s attendance at NFL games all season.

Source: @PopCrave/X

The 34-year-old, who has been spotted at many of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games — and will likely be present at the 2024 Super Bowl Sunday, February 11 — has stirred up anger among sports fans for all the attention the NFL has given her.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f------ life,” Adele said to the crowd, adding, “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”

As OK! previously reported, Adele is not the first person to defend Swift from the trolls who claimed, “she ruined football,” as both Brittany Mahomes and Jason Kelce have had the pop star’s back.

On February 2, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, who plays on the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis, reposted a quote from Charles Barkley, who recently spoke up for the 13-time Grammy winner.

adele
Source: MEGA

Adele has been performing her Las Vegas residency since November 2022.

“If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser," she put on her Instagram Story.

"Let. Them. Know," Brittany wrote alongside the quote.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift debuted her Eras Tour in 2023.

MORE ON:
Adele
The Chiefs tight end’s brother also took a stand for Swift, telling a local news outlet, “She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

“I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there,” he added. “The attention is there because the audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it.”

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started publicly dating in September 2023.

Taylor and Travis will have even more attention on them at tonight’s Super Bowl if the athlete wins the title.

Many have suspected that the 35-year-old could propose to the musician on the field post-game. However, when asked about the rumors, Travis did not share much.

Source: OK!

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked in a recent press conference.

“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” Kelce said.

