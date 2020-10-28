Cameron Diaz Addresses Whether She'll Return To The Big Screen Again — Watch!

Will we ever see Cameron Diaz on the big screen again? It’s not totally out of the question! The actress, 48, hasn’t appeared in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie, and now she cleared the air about any upcoming plans to return to the entertainment industry.

“I feel really resolved,” she told her friend Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show, No Filter With Naomi, on Tuesday, October 27. “I never say never to anything, first off, but I feel really resolved. I haven’t made a movie since like … 2013, 2014. It’s been a long time, and girl, I’m OK with that!

“There’s no part of me that’s like … I gotta get back in front of the camera, I gotta go act!” she said. “I don’t feel that way. That’s not to say I won’t some day, but I’m really resolved where I’m at right now.”

The model, 50, is hopeful that the blonde beauty will eventually return to her roots. “When you do your first movie now that you’re a mom — because you’re going to do it — it’s going to be a different Cami,” she confessed. “I look forward to seeing it. Because we’re going to see it. But, like you said, there’s no rush.”

“I’ll come back and people will be like … there’s a new older actress on the scene!” the Bad Teacher star quipped. “But we’ll see what happens. I never say never to anything.”

Meanwhile, Diaz is busy tending to her daughter, Raddix, whom she shares with her husband, Benji Madden. The pair welcomed their baby girl in December 2019. In July, Diaz finally got candid about her life as a new mama. “It’s been heaven, Jimmy,” she told Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show.

“People have always said to me, ‘Really enjoy the time when they’re babies; it goes so fast.’ And literally, every single day, there’s leaps and bounds and these things that happen — she’s not the same baby she was yesterday,” she gushed.

“It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help let her be her, and it’s just amazing,” she shared. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy.”

Not to mention, Diaz also launched an organic wine brand, Avaline, with her pal Katherine Power this year. “Avaline wines are meant to be everyday wines, no matter the season. Our red is light enough to enjoy in warm weather but has enough body to cozy up with on a winter night. We know that’s how people drink now. It’s not really based on seasons or meals, it’s based on mood,” Diaz said via the press release.

We sure hope Diaz makes her comeback any day now!