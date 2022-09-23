'She Feels Betrayed': Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Furious At Gigi Hadid After She Broke 'Girl Code'

There are some whispers that Hadid and DiCaprio started seeing each other when he was still with Morrone, and their friends are divided over who is telling the truth. "Gigi and Camila share lots of mutual pals, and they're on Camila's side," the insider noted of the ladies who are both friendly with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

As OK! previously reported, Hadid and DiCaprio made headlines when they were spotted at New York Fashion Week parties together. "They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," another insider dished. "Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."