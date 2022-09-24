Camilla Parker Bowles Found Young Prince Harry's 'Cold Glances' Unnerving, Royal Biographer Reveals

"It is always difficult to take on the role of stepmother and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible challenge," an excerpt of the book read.

THE 'WARM' WELCOME 'FELL FLAT': MEGHAN MARKLE WAS 'UNRESPONSIVE' TO QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA'S ADVICE WHEN JOINING ROYAL FAMILY

"One insider felt that being Prince Harry’s stepmother in particular wasn’t easy," the passage continued. "The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well."