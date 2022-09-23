The 'Warm' Welcome 'Fell Flat': Meghan Markle Was 'Unresponsive' To Queen Consort Camilla's Advice When Joining Royal Family
Queen Consort Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about the royal family fell on deaf ears, it seems.
According to a recent biography about the newly appointed Queen Consort, titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which is set to hit bookshelves next month, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "unresponsive" to Camilla's advice when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018, making her the newest member to join the royal family.
Author Angela Levin claimed in her bombshell tell-all that Camilla's "warm" welcome to Meghan "fell flat" when King Charles III's wife first approached the Suits actress.
“She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan," one royal insider explained of Camilla's first few times reaching out to Meghan, as she herself faced backlash when joining the royal family given her and Charles' scandalous history.
Camilla reportedly once suggested that the brunette beauty seemed "bored" about her life and the royal family's welcoming approaches, with the Queen Consort pointing out that it seemed like Meghan “preferred to go her own way” in carving her position in The Firm.
The author also claimed Meghan's reputation within the prestigious family started out strong, with Camilla recognizing the 41-year-old as a "hard worker."
In an even more surprising claim, Angela spilled the then-Prince Charles, who became Head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this month, actually "enjoyed" Meghan's company back in the day, with them both sharing an interest in the theater and performing arts.
Despite seemingly starting off on the right foot with the royals, everything changed for Meghan over time, and her and Harry stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 only worsened the tension behind closed doors.
In light of the couple airing out their dirty laundry with the royals in bombshell interviews, the couple's reunion with Harry's family to mourn Her Majesty's death was of the utmost importance in attempting to mend strained relationships.
OK! reported Meghan even requested a one-on-one chat with the new King before the parents-of-two headed back home to California. However, given that they left the U.K. one day after Her Majesty's funeral on Monday, September 8, it seems unlikely that the private chat took place between Meghan and her father-in-law.