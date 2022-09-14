'We're Doing Our Best': Queen Consort Camilla Shares How Royal Family Is Holding Up Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth
The royal family is trying their hardest following the death of their beloved Queen Elizabeth II.
On Tuesday, September 13, Queen Consort Camilla broke her silence stating, "We're doing our best," as she spoke to supporters in Belfast, Ireland.
An onlooker captured a video of King Charles III and his wife greeting a group of citizens who were offering their condolences and warm wishes through this period of national mourning.
Although this was the first time Queen Consort Camilla spoke out since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, His Majesty had previously released an official statement on Twitter.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the 73-year-old wrote on Thursday, September 8. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the father-of-two continued.
While both King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are deeply saddened by the loss of the United Kingdom's longest-reigning heir, their duties as British monarchs may not be as long-lived.
As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II addressed a series of specific orders for the royal amily to follow prior to her death, as she was not certain they would live up to the job she had fulfilled for so many years.
“She’s not convinced her heirs have the will, skill, or character to do it right,” a royal aide told OK! last year. “So the Queen has bound them in shackles that will survive long after she goes to the grave.”
In Queen Elizabeth II's proposed plans, Her Majesty instructed King Charles III, now 73, to only rule until his 80th birthday. At this point, the Queen reportedly advised the throne to be assumed by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.