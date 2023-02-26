Camilla Parker Bowles Will Be Known As 'Queen' Not 'Queen Consort' Following King Charles III's Coronation

The late Queen Elizabeth II initially seemed to imply that she wished Camilla to be addressed by Queen Consort in a February 2022 letter in which she wrote, "in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

However, the 75-year-old appeared to signal she would be dropping Consort when her literary charity was recently rebranded from "Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room" to the "Queen's Reading Room."