Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Presence At King Charles' Coronation 'Could Cause A Lot Of Turmoil,' Claims Expert
While the guest list for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation next spring is still a mystery, many believe and Meghan Markle will score an invite — however, commentator Christiana Maxion believes that could be a huge mistake.
"With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed and I am sure Harry’s Father, King Charles, would want him at his upcoming Coronation at least," she explained in a recent interview. "Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle."
Since Queen Elizabeth's death in September, rumors have swirled that the Sussexes could potentially make a permanent move back to the U.K., however, Maxion believes that if Harry ends up going through with his memoir and publishing it, a return to his home country is "out of the equation."
As OK! has reported, the father-of-two's upcoming book was set to reveal scandalous tidbits about the monarchy, but in the wake of the queen's death, Harry agreed to go back and "soften" some of his work.
Reporter Richard Eden claimed Harry is also in the process of "writing a new chapter" about the "Queen's funeral and the events surrounding it."
PRINCE HARRY CREDITS THERAPY FOR HELPING HIM REALIZE THERE'S 'NOT ONLY ONE WAY TO LIVE'
Eden added of revising the tome, "This could be a way that all the tenses are correct, referring to the Queen in the past and then having that new chapter could be a quite elegant way to do it. It would suggest that the book is being delayed so it may come out next spring rather than next month as we've been led to believe."
The Sun published Maxion's words, which were originally published by the Daily Star.
For more on Harry's ongoing troubles, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.