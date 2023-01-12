King Charles 'Distraught' Over Prince Harry Dragging Camilla's Name Through The Mud In 'Spare': 'It's Put Him In A Terrible Position,' Spills Source

King Charles III and Prince Harry won't be breaking bread anytime soon. As things between Harry, 38, and the royal family go from bad to worse, the red-headed prince has left his father furious after dragging his stepmother in his memoir, Spare.

“Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions," a source spilled to a news outlet, "and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla of course now that she’s been dragged into the equation."