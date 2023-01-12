King Charles 'Distraught' Over Prince Harry Dragging Camilla's Name Through The Mud In 'Spare': 'It's Put Him In A Terrible Position,' Spills Source
King Charles III and Prince Harry won't be breaking bread anytime soon. As things between Harry, 38, and the royal family go from bad to worse, the red-headed prince has left his father furious after dragging his stepmother in his memoir, Spare.
“Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions," a source spilled to a news outlet, "and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla of course now that she’s been dragged into the equation."
Though Harry bringing Camilla into the drama was the last straw for Charles, His Majesty is livid with his youngest son for several of his other bombshell claims about the family as well.
“That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start," they added. "He has hope that in time the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family, at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize."
In Harry's memoir, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, the Duke of Sussex referred to Charles' wife as menacing, writing in his pages, “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.”
Harry clarified on his remarks in his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, explaining, "Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press."
The father-of-two continued in the interview, which aired Sunday, January 8, “And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that."
Camilla and Charles — who wed in 2005 — were having an affair while the 74-year-old was married to Princess Diana — she was killed in a car crash in 1997, having been chased by paparazzi. Diana even hinted at their infamous affair in a 1995 interview, saying: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
Harry claimed in his book that a "gung-ho" member of Charles' team "devised and launched a new campaign of getting good press" for him and Camilla — a strategy that came "at the expense of bad press" for Meghan Markle's husband and Prince William.
Meanwhile, Harry also took aim at the heir in his pages, calling William his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis."