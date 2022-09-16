OK! EXCLUSIVE: Queen Consort Camilla Giving Meghan Markle COLD SHOULDER In Dramatic Reunion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been mingling with the royal family ever since Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, but there's one person who is less than pleased with the duo being back: Queen Consort Camilla.

"Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can trust her or Harry. Camilla is distressed that at this profound moment of sadness, she cannot properly mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II without the ‘sideshow’ of Harry and Meghan and what impact it is having on her husband, King Charles III. She is very worried about the enormous stress placed on Charles by the Sussexes. The Queen Consort is also very concerned that anything that is said or done in the privacy of the family could become publicized," a source exclusively tells OK!.