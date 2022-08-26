Royal Bombshell: Prince Harry Hung Up On A ‘Furious’ Prince William When Confronted About Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

"William, who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much, became furious," the writer reveals in the show. "He called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down. Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry."

According to a report, the doc blames "the behavior of Meghan for being at the heart of the break-up between William and Harry."