Meghan Markle Is Begging King Charles To Have A Private Chat In Hopes Of 'Clearing The Air'

Will Queen Elizabeth's death mend the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family? According to insiders, Meghan Markle sent her 73-year-old father-in-law, King Charles, a letter, to request they have a private chat to "clear the air" before she and Prince Harry head back home.

The source said the mom-of-two wanted to the talk to occur sometime after the matriarch's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19.