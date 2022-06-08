Johnny Depp's Lawyers Slam Claims Social Media Swayed Jury In Defamation Case

“I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward,” Vasquez said, pointing out: “Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender.”

When pressed further on the issue, she continued, "We do not [think is has any negative impact to the #MeToo movement]. We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts."

Depp sued Heard in 2019 for defamation after she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence. She did not directly name her former spouse in the piece and countersued for $100 million. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages after winning one of the three statements in her counterclaim while Depp won all three in his suit.