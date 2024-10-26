Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is 'Happy to Be Seen as a Normal Human Being' as He Interacts With Crowds During Royal Tour to Australia and Samoa

While the monarch didn't experience any health woes Down Under, Charles was surprised when he was greeted by a heckler, as OK! reported.

"Lidia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting," royal correspondent Ingrid Seward told GB News of the drama.

"I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt," she noted. "I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world."