OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is 'Happy to Be Seen as a Normal Human Being' as He Interacts With Crowds During Royal Tour to Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla's tour wraps up on Saturday, October 26.

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Unlike Kate Middleton, King Charles is still in the midst of his battle against cancer — but his decision to temporarily stop his treatment so he could embark on a royal tour to Australia and Samoa with wife Queen Camilla proves he's in good spirits, body language expert Darren Stanton insisted.

King Charles paused his cancer treatments to go on a royal tour to Australia with Queen Camilla.

"Generally, when people are not feeling great, they will exhibit certain postures and behavior such as hunched up shoulders, fake smiles, and put[ting] on their game face," he told a news outlet. "What lets us know that Camilla and Charles are very comfortable is that Charles’ shoulders are down, there are no fake smiles, and we see genuine emotions of happiness. He is happy to be seen as a normal human being."

A body language expert said Charles looked 'happy' and 'comfortable' during his trip.

"With Camilla, she is not averse to hugging people and taking photos with them. They don’t want to distance themselves from the public. It’s clear they’re completely comfortable, calm and really happy," he added. "I don’t think the monarchy has spent so much time doing walkabouts as they do now. Charles often makes time to go to crowds, which shows how important it is for him and Camilla to connect."

While the monarch didn't experience any health woes Down Under, Charles was surprised when he was greeted by a heckler, as OK! reported.

"Lidia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting," royal correspondent Ingrid Seward told GB News of the drama.

"I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt," she noted. "I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world."

Charles stayed 'strong' after he was heckled by a protestor in Australia, a royal expert pointed out.

"The things she said, 'You're not my King' is something that he has heard before, but it doesn't make it very pleasant," Seward shared of the protestor's behavior, who was advocating for indigenous communities.

"He had just given a very important speech to their Parliament. I think this was probably very embarrassing for everybody around," Seward stated. "Probably more embarrassing for everyone else than it was actually for the King because she was whisked away very quickly."

The father-of-two announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News that Charles didn't let the incident interfere with his day.

"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she explained. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."

In Touch reported on Charles being upbeat during his cancer battle.

