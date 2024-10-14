King Charles Given 'Slap in the Face' as He's Snubbed by Australian Politicians Ahead of Royal Tour
King Charles is preparing for his official tour of Australia and Samoa, but it's been reported that no state premiers will attend His Majesty's welcome event in Canberra on October 21.
The lack of politicians attending the gathering was seen as a snub by fans.
According to Australian Monarchists League Victorian spokesman Bev McArthur, the lack of RSVPs is a "slap in the face."
"All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship," McArthur said.
"This is a historic opportunity to unite Australia, to focus on charitable work and to give back to communities," he continued. "Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politics."
Opposition spokesman Brad Rowswell shared a similar sentiment in his commentary.
"Sometimes, leadership requires putting personal prejudice aside in the interests of the greater good," Rowswell added.
OK! previously reported Charles will "pause" his cancer treatment while Down Under.
A spokesperson shared His Majesty "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his medical team is "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Queen Camilla will accompany Charles while in the Commonwealth countries.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the statement from the royal family website reads.
"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the blurb continues.
Although Charles will take a short break from treatment, adjustments were made to his calendar to preserve his energy.
"We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," a rep shared.
"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they clarified. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."
Royal expert Jennie Bond believes Charles is bracing himself for his lengthy journey overseas.
“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," she told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."
“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.
Monarchists were quoted by GB News.