King Charles Given 'Slap in the Face' as He's Snubbed by Australian Politicians Ahead of Royal Tour

According to Australian Monarchists League Victorian spokesman Bev McArthur, the lack of RSVPs is a "slap in the face."

"All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship," McArthur said.

"This is a historic opportunity to unite Australia, to focus on charitable work and to give back to communities," he continued. "Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politics."