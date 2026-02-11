Cancer-Stricken James Van Der Beek Looked Gaunt in Final Photo Shared by Wife Kimberly 2 Months Before His Sad Death

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek looked thin and gaunt in one of his final photos his wife, Kimberly, shared of him just two months before his tragic death. The Dawson's Creek alum died on February 11 at the age of 48 after suffering with colorectal cancer.

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram Kimberly and James Van Der Beek shared six children together.

Kimberly posted the sweet snap of the two hugging on Christmas Day 2025 on Instagram. "Me and my bae @vanderjames ❤️🌹❤️," she sweetly penned in the caption at the time. “You two are beautiful and inspiring. My husband is battling v similar battle. May they both win the fight & us who love them so,” a fan gushed at the time. "Your family is lovely and so positive. Sending healing vibes," another person commented. "Thinking of you both and your family. Praying the New Year will bring healing and strength. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year!!!" one penned.

James Van Der Beek Died at the Age of 48

Source: MEGA The 'Dawson's Creek' star announced he had cancer in November 2024.

James' passing was announced on Wednesday after a rep for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Texas, confirmed the death at 6:44 a.m. Kimberly — who shared six children with the late actor — also shared news of his death today. Alongside a photo of the Varsity Blues star, she wrote: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

The Actor Was Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer in 2023

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with his illness in August 2023.

She went on: "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend." James was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023, however, he did not publicize his illness until November 2024. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said at the time in a statement.

James Van Der Beek Sold Off Some of His Memorabilia to Pay for Treatment

Source: MEGA The actor auctioned off some of his costumes to help pay for his cancer treatment.