or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Celebrates Spain's World Cup Win While Eating Ice Cream With Son Hunter After J.D. Vance Diss: Photo

Joe Biden,Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA,@Hunter Biden /x

J.D. Vance recently claimed Joe Biden eats ice cream in a 'suggestive' way.

July 20 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden trolled Vice President J.D. Vance by posting a photo of himself and his father, former President Joe Biden, eating ice cream.

The post was captioned "Congratulations to Spain,” playfully mocking J.D. remarks on "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he claimed the former POTUS ate ice cream in a "suggestive way.”

During an appearance on Rogan's podcast, J.D. claimed that Joe's staff would purposely have him eat ice cream "in the most suggestive way possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HunterBiden

Political commentators and social media users widely mocked Vance's comments, calling them "weird" and bizarre.

Hunter initially responded on social media by stating, "I don't even know what to say anymore. Couches and now this,” in reference to a debunked internet rumor that the 41-year-old veep had an intimate moment with his couch.

Social media enthusiasts praised Hunter’s masterful trolling, with one writing, “This trolling is world class!” along with a photo of Vance and his now-infamous couch humping label.

Article continues below advertisement

'Must Be the Ice Cream'

Joe Biden,J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance recently claimed Joe Biden eats ice cream in a 'suggestive way.'

“President Biden looks great, must be the ice cream,” posted another, adding, “J.D. Vance approves” along with a viral GIF of a meme that originated as an edited, AI-altered photo depicting a Vance with exaggerated facial features and wild, curly hair. It is widely circulated online, accompanied by captions such as "You didn't say please" or "Remember to say thank you."

Many others agreed, with one writing, “Wow, you look amazing, Joe. Must be the ice cream.”

The photo comes after the former president gave a health update, stating his treatment for advanced prostate cancer is "going really well.”

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Gave Health Update While Announcing New Memoir

Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Dr. Jill Biden previously claimed her husband, Joe Biden, will live with cancer for the rest of his life.

While his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, previously noted that he will manage the condition for the rest of his life, he has completed radiation and continues hormone therapy.

He shared this personal health update alongside a video announcement for his upcoming White House memoir, Promise Me, America, which releases on November 17, 2026, three days before his 84th birthday.

Joe says he is feeling well enough to launch an in-person promotional tour and give media interviews for his book this fall.

Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden gave a health update while announcing his upcoming memoir.

In May 2025, four months after leaving office, former President Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Stage 4 prostate cancer.

The cancer was discovered after he experienced urinary symptoms, and imaging later confirmed it had metastasized to his bones.

Because the tumor is hormone-sensitive, doctors treated it effectively with oral hormone therapy to slow growth. He also completed a five-week course of radiation therapy, celebrating by ringing the treatment milestone bell in October 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.