Joe Biden Gets Backlash for Releasing New Memoir: 'The Autopen Strikes Again!'

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Former President Joe Biden is facing swift backlash after announcing his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, which will chronicle his time in the White House and his decision to end his 2024 reelection campaign. While Biden described the book as a personal reflection on the challenges of his presidency, many critics flooded social media with sarcastic comments, questioning whether he wrote the tome himself.

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Joe Biden Announces New Book

Source: mega The new book will be released on November 17.

On Wednesday, July 15, Biden revealed the project in a post on social media. "I've written a book about my time as President. PROMISE ME, AMERICA is the story of the decisions I made — and why I made them," he wrote about the memoir, available on November 17. "It's about leading our country through extraordinary moments, choosing to run for re-election, and deciding to step aside," he continued. "Most of all, it's about my faith in the promise of America and the American people."

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I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026 Source: @JoeBiden/X Some social media users questioned whether Joe Biden personally wrote the upcoming memoir.

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Critics Flood the Comments Section

Source: mega One person accused the former president of sleeping while an intern wrote the book.

The announcement quickly sparked thousands of reactions online, with many critics mocking Biden's claim that he personally authored the book. "The autopen strikes again!" one person wrote, referencing the machine used by presidents to reproduce signatures on official documents. During Biden's presidency, critics repeatedly scrutinized his use of an autopen. President Donald Trump and other Republicans even argued that its use raised questions about who was authorizing certain presidential actions. In November 2025, Trump wrote, "Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92 percent of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States." Another user added, "We don't need to read it, we lived through it. How can I forget eggs at $12.99 a dozen." A third commenter questioned Biden's involvement in the project, writing, "You couldn't even sign pardons??? No one believes you wrote or even narrated a book for a ghost writer." Someone else joked, "Claude or ChatGPT? Be honest." "Wait! I thought they said this man was so sick he couldn’t continue running for president. How is he able to write a book?" another questioned. "Joe, you did not write that, my man; you slept while an intern wrote it," a user accused. "You have no idea what day it is, much less write a book. You have been a phony your entire life, from plagiarism to corruption to theft. You should just sit the rest of the days out quietly, and you will be the most failed president in history," someone slammed.

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Fourth of July Beach Trip

Source: mega The former president recently celebrated the Fourth of July with Jill Biden in Delaware.

Biden's book announcement came shortly after he and former first lady Jill Biden celebrated the Fourth of July with a getaway in Delaware. On Monday, July 6, Jill, 75, posted a cheerful beach photo to Instagram, showing the pair smiling as they soaked up the holiday weekend. "We hope you all had a wonderful Fourth of July weekend! 🇺🇸 Here's to carrying a little of that holiday joy into the week ahead," she wrote alongside the snapshot. Joe also reflected on the nation's 250th anniversary in a separate Independence Day message, sharing a photo of himself and Jill watching fireworks together. "Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of Americans signed their names to a piece of parchment and made a promise no nation had ever made before: that we're all created equal," he wrote. "Happy 250th birthday, America. Our story isn't finished. Let's keep writing it together."

Jill Biden Shares Update on Joe Biden's Cancer Treatment

Source: mega Jill Biden recently revealed Joe is 'doing OK' as he continues treatment for stage four prostate cancer.