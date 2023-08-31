Candace Bushnell Reveals How New York City Shaped Her Authenticity and Teases Shanghai Nights Event

Nobody does a night on the town quite like Candace Bushnell.

The Sex and the City creator is gearing up for a busy fall in New York, where she'll be hosting the highly anticipated Shanghai Nights bash at the Shanghai at Hutong on Thursday, September 7.

Plus, she has her one woman show — True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City — at the Green Room 42 from October 11 through October 15.