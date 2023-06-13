OK Magazine
Kristin Davis Weighs in on Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall's Feud Ahead of 'And Just Like That' Premiere

kim sjp kim pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

She's not getting involved!

Though Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's feud has been the talk of the town since the latter revealed she was making a brief cameo in Season 2 of And Just Like That, their costar Kristin Davis is still refusing to give her opinion on the situation.

kristin davis weighs in kim cattrall sarah jessica parkers feud
Source: mega

"You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody," she explained in a new interview when asked about Cattrall distancing herself. "I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power."

As OK! reported, the blonde beauty never saw eye-to-eye with her castmates, but things were brought to a head after she declined the idea of doing a third Sex and the City movie, as she noted the women weren't her "friends."

kristin davis weighs in kim cattrall sarah jessica parkers feud
Source: mega

Cattrall then called out Parker after she offered her condolences when Cattrall's brother passed, saying she was acting fake.

Cattrall hinted at why she didn't want to fully return to the franchise in a recent interview, insisting she's "moved on" from the drama with the Divorce alum.

"I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy," the Canadian star stated. "I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."

Cattrall's only scene this season involved a phone call, as she had allegedly had two stipulations before agreeing to film: that she didn't have to work with any of the other women or interact with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

kristin davis
kristin davis weighs in kim cattrall sarah jessica parkers feud
Source: mega
"The offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be," a sposkeman for the Max streaming service said. "This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out."

It's unclear if Cattrall would be up for anything in the future, though AJLT has yet to be renewed for a third season. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 22.

The Telegraph spoke to Davis about her costars' feud.

