Kristin Davis Weighs in on Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall's Feud Ahead of 'And Just Like That' Premiere

"You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody," she explained in a new interview when asked about Cattrall distancing herself. "I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power."

As OK! reported, the blonde beauty never saw eye-to-eye with her castmates, but things were brought to a head after she declined the idea of doing a third Sex and the City movie, as she noted the women weren't her "friends."