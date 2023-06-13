Kristin Davis Weighs in on Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall's Feud Ahead of 'And Just Like That' Premiere
She's not getting involved!
Though Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's feud has been the talk of the town since the latter revealed she was making a brief cameo in Season 2 of And Just Like That, their costar Kristin Davis is still refusing to give her opinion on the situation.
"You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody," she explained in a new interview when asked about Cattrall distancing herself. "I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power."
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty never saw eye-to-eye with her castmates, but things were brought to a head after she declined the idea of doing a third Sex and the City movie, as she noted the women weren't her "friends."
Cattrall then called out Parker after she offered her condolences when Cattrall's brother passed, saying she was acting fake.
Cattrall hinted at why she didn't want to fully return to the franchise in a recent interview, insisting she's "moved on" from the drama with the Divorce alum.
"I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy," the Canadian star stated. "I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."
Cattrall's only scene this season involved a phone call, as she had allegedly had two stipulations before agreeing to film: that she didn't have to work with any of the other women or interact with showrunner Michael Patrick King.
- Kristin Davis Admits She Was 'Ridiculed Relentlessly' for Fillers: 'People Personally Blame Us When it Goes Wrong'
- Botched Botox! All The Celebs Who Took Face Fillers Too Far: Photos
- Chris Noth Spends Holidays Alone Roaming The Big Apple After 'Sex & The City' Costars Support His Sexual Assault Accusers
"The offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be," a sposkeman for the Max streaming service said. "This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out."
It's unclear if Cattrall would be up for anything in the future, though AJLT has yet to be renewed for a third season. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 22.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Telegraph spoke to Davis about her costars' feud.