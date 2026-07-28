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Candace Cameron Bure Defends Her 'Bold' Faith-Based Views and Admits She Cares More About 'What God Thinks' Than Critics

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her 'bold' religious views, emphasizing that she only cares what 'God thinks' of her.

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July 28 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

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Candace Cameron Bure is standing firm in her beliefs, saying she cares far more about what "God thinks" of her than what critics have to say.

In a Q&A with fans posted to her Instagram feed on Monday, July 27, the Full House alum, 50, responded to a question that read, "What made you so bold in your faith?"

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Candace Cameron Bure Defends Her 'Bold' Faith

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Photo of Candace Cameron Bure told her fans that she 'never set out to be bold' in regards to her beliefs.
Source: @candacecameronbure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure told her fans that she 'never set out to be bold' in regards to her beliefs.

"I never set out to be bold. I’ve always answered questions honestly since I was a kid and shared my love for Jesus," she wrote in a long reply. "As I got older, like everyone, there come moments in your life when you have to make decisions about who you are, what you believe and what are your principles, values and morals."

The actress acknowledged that her religious beliefs have "mostly been public because of the nature of her job," which has put her faith in the spotlight throughout her decades-long career.

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Candace Cameron Bure 'Cares More' About What God Thinks of Her

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure admitted that she is 'still a work in progress.'
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure admitted that she is 'still a work in progress.'

"I have made my decisions based on whether or not I believe they are honoring to God. I’m still a work in progress," she admitted. "I don’t always get it right, but I have total faith and belief that God will walk with me every step of the way, molding me into the person he created me to be."

"When push comes to shove, I care more about what God thinks of me than [what] people think of me," she concluded.

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Inside Candace Cameron Bure's Vocal Religious Views

Photo of Candace Cameron Bure claimed the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony appeared to mock The Last Supper.
Source: MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure claimed the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony appeared to mock The Last Supper.

Bure has made headlines in the past for several high-profile clashes, many of which appeared to stem from her outspoken conservative Christian beliefs.

In July 2024, Bure criticized the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony for featuring a drag performance that appeared to mock The Last Supper.

"It's the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title, so to watch such an incredible event that’s going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies complexly blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," the Fuller House actress said via Instagram at the time.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin Were Allegedly Feuding

Photo of Fans believed that Jodie Sweetin dissed Candace Cameron Bure after sharing her views on the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Fans believed that Jodie Sweetin dissed Candace Cameron Bure after sharing her views on the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony.

Shortly after Bure's remarks, her former Full House costar Jodie Sweetin shared a video of a comedian mocking the opening ceremony controversy, which many interpreted as a diss to Bure.

Nearly a year later, Sweetin, 44, addressed the rumors that she was at odds with Bure and confirmed that the video she shared was not an "intentional dig" during an appearance on "The Vault" podcast in May 2025.

"To be honest, I wasn’t speaking about her," Sweetin told the outlet. "There was already something that had happened where we went on a divergent path, and then I saw the Olympics thing and how people were freaking out about it, so I said, ‘Oh my God, tell me you don’t know anything about art history without telling me you know nothing,’ and everyone was like, ‘She came for Candace!'"

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