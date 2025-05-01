'Full House' Feud: Jodie Sweetin Admits She's 'Always Been Very Different' Than Conservative Costar Candace Cameron Bure

The gossip surrounding their relationship heightened last year when the 2024 Paris Olympics aired, as the opening ceremony featured dancers and drag queens giving a nod to the feast of Greek god Dionysus — though many, such as Bure, assumed it was making fun of The Last Supper.

At the time, Sweetin, 43, wrote to the naysayers on social media, "Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history."

Unbeknownst to her, Bure, 49, had called the performance "disgusting."