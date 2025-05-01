'Full House' Feud: Jodie Sweetin Admits She's 'Always Been Very Different' Than Conservative Costar Candace Cameron Bure
The bond between Full House costars Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure isn't what it used to be.
On the latest episode of "The Vault" podcast, Sweetin was asked if she's at odds with her onscreen sister due to Bure's conservative views.
The gossip surrounding their relationship heightened last year when the 2024 Paris Olympics aired, as the opening ceremony featured dancers and drag queens giving a nod to the feast of Greek god Dionysus — though many, such as Bure, assumed it was making fun of The Last Supper.
At the time, Sweetin, 43, wrote to the naysayers on social media, "Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history."
Unbeknownst to her, Bure, 49, had called the performance "disgusting."
"To be honest, I wasn’t speaking about her," Sweetin clarified of her remark. "There was already something that had happened where we went on a divergent path, and then I saw the Olympics thing and how people were freaking out about it, so I said, ‘Oh my God, tell me you don’t know anything about art history without telling me you know nothing,’ and everyone was like, ‘She came for Candace!'"
"I was like, ‘What the…?’" the mom-of-two recalled of seeing how people assumed she was targeting Bure.
Sweetin emphasized that though she's "not changing anything I said, it was not an intentional dig. But it was still what I wanted to say."
The Hollywood Darlings alum noted she's "never actually 'gotten into it'" with Bure over the ordeal, spilling, "She posted her viewpoint and I posted mine, and we've always been very different on those things. I think it was just… now all of that comes to the surface more."
"Candace and I have just lived very different…lifestyles. We just exist in different worlds, but she is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old," Sweetin said. "It's like family members. Maybe we don't talk all the time, and I know if politics comes up it is not going to go well, but I don't hate you. I am not going to not hug you, but I'm also not going to not keep my mouth shut. So that's what I did."
The "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast co-host was also asked how she felt about Bure unfollowing her on Instagram, which she insisted didn't bother her — in fact, she hasn't even reciprocated and still follows the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress.
"I don't live my life based on social media. Unfollow me, don't follow, whatevs," Sweetin quipped. "People announce their departure. It's like, 'Cool, yeah, goodbye! You live in f------ Wyoming. I don't know you!' And if people I do know unfollow me because of what I passionately believe in, then we are just very different people."
Sweetin previously shaded Bure in 2022 when the latter said she was moving from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family Network because they showcase "traditional marriages."