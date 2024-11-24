Dave Coulier's Cutest Friendship Moments With 'Full House' Costar John Stamos Amid His Cancer Battle: Photo
Dave Coulier and John Stamos have a long history.
The two spent years filming the beloved series Full House together, but their friendship did not end there. After the 65-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, his longtime pal was right there to support him.
In a sweet Monday, November 18, Instagram post, Stamos shared a slew of hilarious photos of him and Coulier from over the years, including one with both of the television stars rocking totally bald heads.
“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” the Glee alum, 61, penned in the caption. "You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity — it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."
Coulier recently opened up about telling all of his Full House cast members about his shocking health hurdle. “It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with [wife Melissa Bring], but what can we do?’” Coulier said in a recent interview. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable.”
“I think we value not only our lives together, but we value our lives. We value those good times and the positive moments that we've gotten to share,” the America's Funniest People star, who played Joey Gladstone in the series, shared. “And I think that that spills over to other people, and it's just positive. There's not many negatives when I'm with that group of people. It's really just laughter and positivity, and we appreciate so much what we have in our lives and the people around us."
Coulier even confirmed that Stamos will be by his side while he gets chemotherapy. “I can’t wait for him to visit. November 15, I get a chemo treatment. November 16, John’s going to be here,” he confirmed.
Scroll through to see the pair's cutest moments together.
Coulier and Stamos were all smiles while posing with their bald heads.
The dynamic duo looked as happy as can be in a throwback photo.
Stamos took a candid snapshot with a vintage camera of Coulier shaving.
The television stars cuddled up while The Thirteenth Year actor got some sleep.
Coulier and Stamos goofed off in a hilarious moment together.