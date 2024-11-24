Dave Coulier's Cutest Friendship Moments With 'Full House' Costar John Stamos Amid His Cancer Battle: Photo

Coulier recently opened up about telling all of his Full House cast members about his shocking health hurdle. “It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with [wife Melissa Bring], but what can we do?’” Coulier said in a recent interview. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable.”

“I think we value not only our lives together, but we value our lives. We value those good times and the positive moments that we've gotten to share,” the America's Funniest People star, who played Joey Gladstone in the series, shared. “And I think that that spills over to other people, and it's just positive. There's not many negatives when I'm with that group of people. It's really just laughter and positivity, and we appreciate so much what we have in our lives and the people around us."