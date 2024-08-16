'He's Accepted Money': Candace Owens and Andrew Tate Push Conspiracy Theory Donald Trump Took 'Deep State' Financial Deal

Republican figurehead Candace Owens generally always has former President Donald Trump ’s back — but now she and conservative commentator Andrew Tate are pushing a theory Trump made a “deal” with the “deep state” to ensure he remained out of jail in exchange for sacrificing some of his hardcore stances.

“It doesn’t feel to me like the same Trump from 2015,” Owens shared on her Candace YouTube show. “And obviously he’s the better candidate, I want Trump to win as well, but it does seem that now he’s accepted money that he can’t be as hardcore about certain topics and certain issues as he was back in 2015 when there was no chance he was gonna win.” Owens shared she “doesn’t want to say [they’ve] buck-broken him” — a term referring to male slaves being punished by horrific means in front of other slaves for the purpose of humiliation — but insisted “there’s definitely a lot of consultants around.”

Tate — who professed he is a “fan of Trump” — echoed similar sentiments something is fishy. “I think something happened,” Tate shared. “Someone came along at some point and I think perhaps that deal was done, they said, ‘You won’t go to jail, Trump Tower will stay standing, your kids will be safe in America, everything’s gonna be okay, but you’re gonna have to bend on these few things.’”

Tate continued spewing his theory, noting his belief that “somewhere along the line, something has been agreed to prevent post-presidency or post-death for his empire and his children.”