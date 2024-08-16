'He's Accepted Money': Candace Owens and Andrew Tate Push Conspiracy Theory Donald Trump Took 'Deep State' Financial Deal
Republican figurehead Candace Owens generally always has former President Donald Trump’s back — but now she and conservative commentator Andrew Tate are pushing a theory Trump made a “deal” with the “deep state” to ensure he remained out of jail in exchange for sacrificing some of his hardcore stances.
“It doesn’t feel to me like the same Trump from 2015,” Owens shared on her Candace YouTube show. “And obviously he’s the better candidate, I want Trump to win as well, but it does seem that now he’s accepted money that he can’t be as hardcore about certain topics and certain issues as he was back in 2015 when there was no chance he was gonna win.” Owens shared she “doesn’t want to say [they’ve] buck-broken him” — a term referring to male slaves being punished by horrific means in front of other slaves for the purpose of humiliation — but insisted “there’s definitely a lot of consultants around.”
Tate — who professed he is a “fan of Trump” — echoed similar sentiments something is fishy. “I think something happened,” Tate shared. “Someone came along at some point and I think perhaps that deal was done, they said, ‘You won’t go to jail, Trump Tower will stay standing, your kids will be safe in America, everything’s gonna be okay, but you’re gonna have to bend on these few things.’”
Tate continued spewing his theory, noting his belief that “somewhere along the line, something has been agreed to prevent post-presidency or post-death for his empire and his children.”
- Donald Trump Is 'Psychologically Coming to Grips With Losing' the 2024 Election, Ex-Staffer Claims: 'Growing Darker as a Result'
- Donald Trump to Be Sentenced to Prison in September, Top Legal Expert Predicts
- 'Lots and Lots of Words That Mean Nothing': Donald Trump's 'Word Salad' Ripped Apart During Recent Rally
“There seems to be some kind of deal somewhere,” Tate reiterated. “I don’t know exactly what the deal is.” Acknowledging he doesn’t “blame” Trump for taking the deal, he again reaffirmed “some kind of agreement’s been made.”
Interestingly, Tate did note he has “no data” to back up his thoughts but said “just been around.”
Owens also shared she feels something similar is going on with Elon Musk, explaining he “seems a little bit different too.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from her theories on Trump, Owens recently criticized Joe Biden’s exit from the race. Calling Biden’s departure announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) “fake and g—,” Owens also claimed Biden was not the one who shared the message himself.
"He’s a lost grandpa,” Owen shared at the time, also referring to Biden as a “senior citizen who has been on the mental decline.”