'Dumb as a Rock': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blaming 'Modern Day Equipment' for His 'Strange' Slurring Voice During Elon Musk Interview
Former President Donald Trump was mocked for trying to blame his "strange" voice during his recent interview with Elon Musk on the "equipment" he used.
Several users on X, where the voice-only interview with Musk took place, flooded the social media platform with complaints, with some critics calling out Trump for "blaming everyone and everything for his problems" except himself.
One X user wrote, "We have someone running for president who is dumb as a rock."
Another user commented, "Trump had the easiest out in the world. He could've just blamed Musk and his broken a-- social media app, but no, he had to go full old man yelling at the clouds."
A third person joked, "I don't know what modern technology they used to make him sound like Donald Duck during the call, but they should use it from now on cuz it's hilarious."
During the interview, Trump's voice was criticized for sounding different than usual, with some suggesting he may have been wearing dentures or speaking with a lisp.
The ex-prez took to Truth Social on Tuesday, August 13, to address the remarks and blamed it on a technical issue they encountered during the live stream.
“My conversation with Elon last night was heard by a RECORD audience, and was really something special, as Elon himself is very special – and I thank him for such a strong Endorsement!” Trump wrote to his 7 million followers. “Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange. Therefore, we have put out an actual, and perfect, recording of the conversation. ENJOY!!!"
Kamala Harris' campaign's X profile, Kamala HQ, mocked the ex-prez by quoting a section of the conversation about climate change.
The account wrote, "Trump, slurring, says he's okay with climate change and rising sea levels because he thinks he'll 'have more oceanfront property.'"
Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, otherwise known as HasanAbi on Twitch, also wrote, "It's probably due to audio compression issues, but Trump sounds like he has a lisp."
Musk’s AI chatbot "Grok" even commented on Trump’s voice, suggesting that the former president may have been wearing “dentures.” However, the AI-generated post was removed shortly after it was posted.
