'Dumb as a Rock': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blaming 'Modern Day Equipment' for His 'Strange' Slurring Voice During Elon Musk Interview

Several users on X, where the voice-only interview with Musk took place, flooded the social media platform with complaints, with some critics calling out Trump for "blaming everyone and everything for his problems" except himself.

One X user wrote, "We have someone running for president who is dumb as a rock."

Another user commented, "Trump had the easiest out in the world. He could've just blamed Musk and his broken a-- social media app, but no, he had to go full old man yelling at the clouds."

A third person joked, "I don't know what modern technology they used to make him sound like Donald Duck during the call, but they should use it from now on cuz it's hilarious."