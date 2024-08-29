Candace Owens Defends Brittany Mahomes for Liking Donald Trump Post
Though Brittany Mahomes has been receiving backlash for "liking" a controversial post made by Donald Trump, one person has unsurprisingly come to her defense: Candace Owens.
In a new episode of her “Candace” podcast, Owens shared that Mahomes “has an attitude” and she is “here for it.”
“Brittany Mahomes is under fire… because she 'liked' a Trump post, it's like a thing right now, I guess,” Owens shared with her listeners. “You've gotta love Hollywood. We're so accepting. We just love everyone. Love is love, love, love.”
Owens said people should “let someone 'like' a post” as we’re in an election season and no one is “required to vote one way or the other.”
Owens then detailed the post that Mahomes 'liked' — and then 'unliked' — explaining it outlined the 2024 GOP platform to “make America great again.”
Some of the things mentioned included a plan to “keep men out of women’s sports,” “deport pro-Hamas radicals,” “stop the migrant crime epidemic” and “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.”
"Given the fact that she's from the South this certainly doesn't stress me out or shock me but you know, people that live in the bubbles like on the coast, really do believe that everybody thinks like them,” Owens continued. “They just can't imagine — or they think people in the South are all backwards and all racist.”
- Candace Owens Declares 'Unbearable' Blake Lively Has 'Ended Modern Feminism'
- Candace Owens Accuses JoJo Siwa of 'Trying to Sell' She Is a Lesbian to Her Fans: 'Your Own Community Cringes'
- 'He's Accepted Money': Candace Owens and Andrew Tate Push Conspiracy Theory Donald Trump Took 'Deep State' Financial Deal
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Owens went on to say that fans appeared “shocked” that Mahomes “outed herself as a Trump supporter.” Part of this, as Owens noted, likely has to do with the public seeing Mahomes agree with Project 2025 — a conservative “political transition project” people believe Trump will follow if he’s reelected — when she is married to someone who is African-American.
Owens also added that she feels those who “freak out” about Project 2025 are “just bots.”
After Mahomes received pushback for "liking" the post, she took to her Instagram story to share the following message: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
To date, Mahomes has not publicly announced her support for either party or candidate for the forthcoming election.