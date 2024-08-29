Candace Owens Defends Brittany Mahomes for Liking Donald Trump Post

In a new episode of her “Candace” podcast, Owens shared that Mahomes “has an attitude” and she is “here for it.”

“Brittany Mahomes is under fire… because she 'liked' a Trump post, it's like a thing right now, I guess,” Owens shared with her listeners. “You've gotta love Hollywood. We're so accepting. We just love everyone. Love is love, love, love.”

Owens said people should “let someone 'like' a post” as we’re in an election season and no one is “required to vote one way or the other.”