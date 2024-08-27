Brittany Mahomes Continues to Slam Haters After Receiving Backlash for 'Liking' Donald Trump's Controversial Post
Brittany Mahomes is doubling down when it comes to clapping back at her haters.
The former soccer player, 28, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 27, to once again slam trolls who were coming after her for "liking" a post from Donald Trump.
Mahomes shared a quote that read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."
Below the telling text, Patrick Mahomes' wife added, "Read that again!"
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-two responded to the backlash against her after she hit the heart button on an update from the right-wing politician that mentioned his plan to deport "pro-Hamas radicals" and to keep "men out of women's sports." Brittany later removed her "like" from the post.
"I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," the football wife captioned a post that read, "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
- Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at 'Haters' After Receiving Backlash for 'Liking' Donald Trump Campaign Post
- Glowing and Growing: 9 Times Brittany Mahomes Shared Her Stunning Baby Bump
- Patrick Mahomes Admits Travis Kelce Gained a 'Huge Platform' Since Dating Taylor Swift But Insists the Star Is Still the 'Same Guy'
People on social media were outraged, with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I don’t get how people with kids would still vote for a known child r-----/felon. Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety."
"Brittany Mahomes just outed herself as a Trump supporter," a second person chimed in.
"Patrick Mahomes, imagine marrying someone who doesn’t care about your rights and your kids' rights. Brittany Mahomes agreeing with Project 2025 but married to a black man with mixed kids is insane," another wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The matriarch has faced intense public scrutiny before, as people made rude remarks about her appearance when she posed for SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary edition.
"I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you," the pregnant star wrote on her Instagram account. "Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU."
The ex-athlete got support from fellow NFL wives, with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, stating on social media alongside a photo of Mahomes, "These are just a few of the many women who I look up to... the ones that have used their position in this life to build businesses, give back and overall do good in this world. So for those of you who are wondering if it’s appropriate to use the platform you were handed, I would say it absolutely is."