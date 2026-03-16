Candace Owens Exposes Alleged Text Message of Charlie Kirk Bashing Meghan McCain Amid Social Media Spat

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Candace Owens triggered a feud with yet another conservative pundit, as she pushed Meghan McCain's buttons amid an ongoing social media spat. The controversial podcaster responded directly to McCain via X with a screenshot of an alleged text from the late Charlie Kirk after the daughter of politician John McCain posted on Saturday, March 14: "Stop sharing dead people’s text messages - you absolute psychopaths."

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'Meghan McCain Is a 'Piece of S---'

Source: @RealCandaceO/X Candace Owens shared an alleged text message of Charlie Kirk bad-mouthing Meghan McCain.

Not only did Candace do exactly the opposite of what Meghan wanted, the conspiracy theorist chose a message from Charlie that directly targeted the Bad Republican author. "Meghan McCain is a piece of s---," the alleged text message from Charlie to Candace read.

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Candace Owens Demands People 'Stop Lying' About Who Charlie Kirk's Friends Were

Source: Candace/YouTube Candace Owens insisted Charlie Kirk was no friend of Ben Shapiro or Meghan McCain.

Candace followed up with another upload slamming conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and defending fellow podcaster Megyn Kelly amid a messy MAGA meltdown. "Pretending Charlie was friends with Ben Shapiro and filthy neocons like you simply won’t be happening on my watch," she declared. "I’ve given them six months to stop lying about who his friends are— but Ben Shapiro attacking Megyn Kelly and pretending he is now Charlie’s knight is where I draw the line."

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MAGA Feuds Erupt as Conservative Figures Turn on Each Other

Source: MEGA Candace Owens clapped back at Meghan McCain via social media.

In another message, Candace declared "The Megyn Kelly Show" host "was a friend to Charlie." "As was Tucker Carlson," she noted, siding with the two conservative media personalities — who have recently sparred with MAGA allies amid their criticism of Donald Trump's war in Iran.

Charlie Kirk 'Talked About How Amazing' Candace Owens Was Before His Death

Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram Candace Owens has fueled several conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's death.