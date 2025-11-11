Candace Owens Insists She Didn't 'Make Up' Charlie Kirk Text Messages Predicting His Death: 'Absolute Nonsense'
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Candace Owens attempted to provide proof she didn't "photoshop" her text messages with Charlie Kirk — though skeptics still aren't buying it.
During the Monday, November 11, episode of the far-right commentator's "Candace" podcast, Owens used her phone to scroll through her alleged text chain with Kirk, who was shot dead in the neck at age 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.
"Here we go guys. Just to show you this. Just looked it up on my phone," the 36-year-old declared while turning her phone's screen to the camera in the video version of her podcast.
"These are not made up messages. You probably want to see the date here. You can see the time. We did not make up these messages," she continued, as Kirk's contact photo and name was displayed at the top of the text chain.
Owens went on to read some of the messages before adding, "What an absolute nonsense to think that I would make up text messages.
"It's just such a nonsense. What would be the point of that? I was very clear at the beginning of this entire thing — no fakeness," she sternly stated.
Candace Owens Claims the 'Truth' Is on Her 'Side'
Owens concluded her discussion about the text messages by insisting the "truth" is on her "side."
Following the airing of Monday's podcast episode, fans of Owens took to social media applauding the controversial commentator for providing alleged proof to back up her wild claims.
"HOLY SH*T: Candace Owens just LIVE DEBUNKED the claims that she 'photoshopped the text messages from Charlie Kirk.' She searches the messages she shared last week and shows them off with the timestamps," an individual wrote via X alongside a clip of Owens, whom the fan called "absolutely incredible."
The political media personality also re-shared another supporter's X post, which read: "Really doesn’t seem to work out for anyone, calling Candace a liar."
Owens herself also dished her thoughts after the podcast clip went viral, admitting critics would likely still not believe her claims.
"Time for them to move the goal posts again. 'They might be real BUT…'" she wrote.
Candace Owens Alleged Charlie Kirk Predicted His Early Death
Owens initially provided alleged screenshots of a conversation she claimed to have had with Kirk on April 6, 2018, during the October 27 episode of her podcast.
"Charlie Kirk had a feeling this day would come," she captioned a Facebook teaser for the episode.
In the messages, Kirk allegedly admitted, "Since the beginning of [Turning Point USA] I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time. I cannot explain it. But I dream about it all the time. Like all the time. Anyway that’s [a] depressing [conversation] for another time lmao."
Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Murdered at Age 31
More than seven years after the alleged conversation, Kirk was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event while debating about gun violence.
Owens has fueled several conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's death — including claims his murder was some sort of inside job.