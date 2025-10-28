or
Charlie Kirk Shockingly Predicted His Early Death in Eerie Private Text Message to Pal Candace Owens: 'I Might Get Wiped Out'

Split photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens shared a private text conversation between her and Charlie Kirk from 2018.

Profile Image

Oct. 28 2025, Updated 4:34 p.m. ET

Candace Owens returned from her social media hiatus with a bang, as she exposed a jaw-dropping text message conversation between her and Charlie Kirk.

During the Monday, October 27, episode of her "Candace" podcast, the controversial commentator shockingly revealed a chat with Kirk in which he predicted his early death.

"Charlie Kirk had a feeling this day would come," Owens captioned a Facebook teaser for the episode roughly six weeks after the Turning Point USA co-founder was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

Charlie Kirk's Shocking Texts Exposed

Image of Charlie Kirk shockingly predicted his death in alleged text messages with Candace Owens.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Charlie Kirk shockingly predicted his death in alleged text messages with Candace Owens.

During the episode, Owens provided alleged screenshots of a conversation she had with Kirk before he was shot dead in the neck at age 31 last month.

"You are going to be the Iron Lady of America. I see it so freaking clearly. I might be Moses tho [sic]. I might not see this whole ting through lmao. If that is the case, be my David!" a series of messages Kirk appeared to send to Owens read.

While there were no date or time stamps displayed in the actual screenshot, Owens claimed the conversation occurred on April 6, 2018.

Image of Candace Owens returned from a brief podcast hiatus on October 27.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens returned from a brief podcast hiatus on October 27.

In response, Owens declared, "Dude you don’t even realize your power yet."

"If I tell you the true prophecy I know in my gut it’s really sad," Kirk admitted.

In a second screenshot, Kirk allegedly told Owens: "Anyway I am not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution. I believe you were the piece God meant me to meet that will finish the fight."

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk 'Knew' in His 'Gut' He 'Might Get Wiped Out'

Image of Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.

"Since the beginning of [Turning Point USA] I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time," he confessed. "I cannot explain it. But I dream about it all the time. Like all the time. Anyway that’s [a] depressing [conversation] for another time lmao."

Admitting, "That is so weird," Owens wondered if Kirk's prediction was "more of a fear manifestation than an actualization."

"Not really afraid of it but I’m just telling you what I know to be true," Kirk eerily concluded.

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Age 31

Image of Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The unsettling chat allegedly took place more than seven years before Kirk was murdered.

In the weeks since his tragic death, Owens has fueled several wild conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk's assassination — including accusations that the fatal shooting was some sort of inside job.

Just last week, Owens revealed she had "fully lost faith" in Donald Trump while accusing the feds of killing her friend.

"I meant every word. When the Feds are implicated they always give people a holiday," she insisted in a follow-up X post, referring to the White House making the late dad-of-two's birthday, October 14, a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

