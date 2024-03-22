'He Speaks From Experience': Donald Trump Jr. Roasted for Ironically Complaining About Others Reevaluating Trump Properties
Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., sparked controversy on Thursday, March 21, when he expressed concern over the fluctuating valuations of his father's properties.
In a conversation with Newsmax's Eric Bolling, Trump Jr. addressed his frustrations with individuals and outlets altering the values of his family's assets based on their agendas, prompting social media users to mock his hypocritical statements.
“If it’s worth 18 million, and that’s good for the soundbite at the time, it’s worth 18 million,” Trump Jr. claimed to Bolling. “If it’s worth hundreds of millions the next day for a different purpose, it’s worth hundreds of millions. And that’s what’s going on.”
A clip from the Newsmax interview of Don Jr.'s comments went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where people pointed out the ironic nature of his remarks.
One user shared the video in a post that read, "Donald Trump Jr. murders irony by complaining about other people changing the values of Trump properties based on convenience."
Another person commented, "Amazing. Let’s not forget that the judge referenced assessed values, both high and low. Trump didn’t mind the lower assessment when it came time to pay taxes. The judge didn’t pull that number out of thin air."
A third user joked, "A Trump complaining about other people reevaluating properties is like a bee complaining about other bugs making honey. Get off the stuff, junior!"
The issue arose after Don Sr. confessed to difficulties securing the $464 million bond necessary to appeal the New York civil fraud ruling, which stemmed from a history of overvaluing assets for loans and undervaluing them for tax purposes.
Failure to secure the bond by Monday could lead to the seizure of his assets by the New York Attorney General.
As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he has around $500 million in cash, despite several bond companies like Nationwide turning the ex-president down.
In a recent all-caps post on Truth Social, the New York "billionaire" wrote, "THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT!"
He also brought up Judge Arthur Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James from the fraud trial, calling them corrupt and racist.