Cardi B Flaunts Her Assets as She Twerks at Pre-Super Bowl Party 5 Months After Giving Birth to Child No. 3: Watch
Cardi B is bringing the party to the 2025 Super Bowl!
On Saturday, February 8, the Grammy winner, 32, showed off her assets while twerking at a party ahead of the big game just five months after giving birth to her third child.
The brunette beauty shared a clip of herself bending over onto a table as she shook her backside. The star wore a tan tight-fitting dress and gold heels while busting a move.
The mother-of-three — who shares kids Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and her 5-month-old with ex Offset — also uploaded a clip displaying her large chest in the low-cut ensemble as she smiled for the camera.
Cardi’s long locks looked stunning in bouncy curls and the rapper accessorized with a face gem next to her right eye.
The shenanigans didn’t stop there, as the musician also posted clips from later that night after changing into a sultry metallic gown.
“The thoughts in my head be soo bad,” she penned alongside one clip, where she smirked and looked around.
As OK! previously reported, Cardi’s steamy posts from her fun night came after she welcomed her baby girl in September.
The child’s name has yet to be revealed, however, rumors have circulated that the little one’s moniker is likely “Blossom.” Though Cardi and Offset looked cordial in the images from the hospital, the duo has been at odds ever since the “Bodak Yellow” singer filed for divorce in July 2024.
In January 2025, Cardi aired out her grievances toward her former love on X Spaces (a place on the app formerly known as Twitter for audio conversations) after he allegedly gave their three kids no presents over the holiday season.
"By the way, do you guys know that my kids didn't receive no Christmas gifts from somebody in particular?" Cardi claimed on January 14. "Motherf------ want to make a scene on social media, like I was keeping my kids away from them, like to make movies on social media but to purposefully fly to New York to buy their kids gifts. And guess how many gifts that they bought my kids? Zero!"
"You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn. You love your kids so much and you didn't buy them s--- for Christmas," she continued her rant.
"But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn't buy my kids s--- on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn't f------, but we was cool. Stop f------ playing with me," she dissed.