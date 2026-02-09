Did Cardi B and Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs Break Up? Stars Unfollow Each Other on Instagram After Athlete's Brutal Super Bowl Loss

Article continues below advertisement

Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs call it quits? Fans noticed that the stars unfollowed each other after the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, where Diggs and the New England Patriots succumbed to the Seattle Seahawks. The two — who first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2024 and welcomed a child together the following year — weren't seen together before or after the game.

Source: mega Cardi B and baby daddy Stefon Diggs no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Cardi, 33, was still in attendance for the big game in Santa Clarita, Calif., and was even on Bad Bunny's set as he performed his halftime show on the field. Prior to kickoff, the "Money" vocalist hinted at trouble in paradise, as when a reporter asked her if she had any words of inspiration for Diggs, 32, she simply replied, "Good luck."

Cardi B Boasted About Stefon Diggs in January

Source: mega The pair first sparked dating rumors in October 2024.

It was less than a month prior that the mother-of-four raved over her boyfriend's success as his team advanced to the final game of the season. "We're going to the Super Bowl! Let's go!" she screamed on the field at his January 25 game. "We all we need. Today was a perfect example of that. This stadium was so packed, and I'm not gonna lie, the Broncos have one of the best fan bases. This was so packed and jumping," she told a reporter. "But you know what, us Pats fans, we stuck together and we stuck it out and we won. We all we got, we all we need, like Mr. Diggs said."

The NFL Star Called Cardi B 'an Amazing Woman'

Source: @iamcardib/instagram The two gushed over each other just weeks before the 2026 Super Bowl.

Diggs reciprocated the gesture by gushing at the time, "I just appreciate the support. She's an amazing supporter to me and the Patriots." "She wasn't a football girl before I converted her over. I'm just thankful to have her in my corner and to continue to build that relationship," he continued. "I don’t talk too much about my personal life but she’s an amazing woman."

Inside Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Romance

Source: @iamcardib/instagram The rapper shares three kids with Offset and one with Stefon Diggs.